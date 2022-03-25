Video
GPH Ispat uses QEAF Tech to produce quality steel

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245
Staff Correspondent

GPH Ispat Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam speaking to reporters at the GPH Ispat factory at Sitakunda in Chattogram on Wednesday.

GPH Ispat Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam speaking to reporters at the GPH Ispat factory at Sitakunda in Chattogram on Wednesday.

CHATTOGRAM, March 24: With the promise of making the world's best steel products, GPH Ispat has come up with the latest technology for making clean steel; Quantum Electric Arc Furnace (QEAF) which is second in the world and first in Asia.
GPH Ispat has added secondary refining processes, high speed casting machines and state-of-the-art winlink rolling to give GPH Quantum Rod the title of world class product.
GPH Ispat Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam said this while exchanging views with Journalists in the conference room of the GPH factory Sitakunda on Wednesday.
Mohammad Jahangir Alam said: "Our steel production is moving forward based on the three sustainability pillars which are Peoples, Patent and Performance. With environmental protection in mind, GPH produces rods in a technology that meets all national and international environmental standards. GPH Ispat wants to take the domestic steel industry to the next level of technological advancement."
He said GPH Ispat had exported five consignments of about 120,000 tonnes of MS billet of improved quality from the expanded plant to China during the drought last year.
Concerned over rising prices of steel products in the world market and closure of small steel mills in the country, he called for keeping the supply chain uninterrupted by lowering tariffs on iron and iron ore imports to a reasonable level.
GPH Ispat Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul and other directors and senior officials were present on the occasion.
Mohammad Almas Shimul said: "Factory is currently producing 3,000 tons of rod per day. About 4 million liters of water is required to produce these rods. And for this water, GPH Ispat constructs reservoirs for conserving rain water throughout the year.
GPH Ispat handed over 1000 oxygen cylinders out of social responsibility during the coronation period through Chittagong Deputy Commissioner and Civil Surgeon, he added. Before the exchange of views, the journalists were shown around the new plant of GPH Ispat.


