Friday, 25 March, 2022, 10:06 PM
Stocks edge up amid volatile trading

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237
Business Correspondent

Major indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up amid volatile trading emanating from worries of probable global slowdown on raging Ukrain war.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 2.47 points or 0.03 per cent to 6,752, after losing over 21 points in the previous day. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also edged up by 0.38 point to 1,456. But, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, shed 2.69 points to finish at 2,466.
Turnover was at Tk 8.29 billion, down 4.0 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 8.63 billion.
Many investors remained worried about the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia and the potential adverse impacts on the country's overall economy, said a leading merchant banker.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 379 issues traded, 171 declined, 143 advanced and 65 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 22 points to 19,824 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 13 points to close at 11,893.


