DCCI urges Kyrgyzstan to set up Dhaka mission to boost mutual trade



Acting President of DCCI Arman Haque (extreme left) receives visiting Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Asein Isaev at the DCCI office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

After a bilateral meeting with the Kyrgyz Ambassador who is based in New Delhi on March 23 Arman Haque said opening of Kyrgyz mission in Dhaka will make easier getting visa by Bangladeshi businessmen. It will increase the scope for bilateral trade.

The meeting was held on Wednesday at DCCI head quarters in Dhaka. During the meeting Arman Haque said the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Kyrgyzstan has huge potentials but still insignificant. He mentioned that Bangladesh mainly imports cotton from Kyrgyzstan and medicine is our major export items.

The acting DCCI Arman Haque said Bangladesh can be an alternative source of textile products after China for Kyrgyzstan. He also said that Kyrgyzstan could be a gateway for Bangladesh to penetrate in the CIS countries and Central Asian region.

Ambassador Asein Isaev said Bangladesh's growth is very remarkable even during the pandemic period. He said exchange of business delegation is necessary for boosting both way trade.

He said Kyrgyzstan is good in gold mining and Bangladeshi gold traders can import gold from there at a competitive price. They enjoy GSP facility in the EU & USA for more than 6000 products.

He invited Bangladeshi investors to invest in Kyrgyzstan to avail of this opportunity. He also said there is a huge opportunity for joint ventures in spinning mills. Both countries have common skills in this sector.

Vice President of Dhaka Chamber Monowar Hoassain and Consul of the Kyrgyzstan Embassy Aigerim Zhakypbekova were also present during the meeting.









