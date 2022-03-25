Video
State banks lag behind in customer services: Bangladesh Bank Governor

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 269
Business Correspondent

Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Fazle Kabir, said, "State-owned banks    are still lagging behind in providing customer-friendly services and Sonali Bank is in the most backward."
In other words, Sonali Bank itself is leading the way in lagging behind in customer service. State-owned banks need to do more to serve customers. '
The governor was speaking at the 50th anniversary of the state-owned Sonali Bank and its golden jubilee celebrations on Thursday (March 24). The event was organized at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital.
Fazle Kabir said, "After Hallmark, Sonali Bank has a fear of debt spill up. It must be cut. You do not wish to lend and if you lend its only in big projects.  You have to come out of these two principles," he said.
The governor further said, "Sonali Bank has a deficit in loan processing. It has to be cut." As Sonali Bank is a leader in the banking sector, it will not be possible to treat customers badly. We have to keep a watchful eye so that such allegations do not arise. '
Fazle Kabir said, "Government owned banks need to go further in customer-friendly services. Sonali Bank is attractive to us. All they have to do is keep up the good content. "
He added, "Sonali Bank still has loss-making branches though it has now come down to 16. We hope it will come down to zero soon. '
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was the chief guest at the function presided over by Sonali Bank Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui.
Among others present were Matiul Islam, First Finance Secretary of the country, Abdur Rauf Talukder, Senior Secretary, Finance Department, Sheikh Mohammad Saleem Ullah, Secretary, Financial Institutions Department. Former Governor Farasuddin, Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed and Dr. Atiur Rahman were present.
Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director Ataur Rahman Pradhan made the opening address in the event.


