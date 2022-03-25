USDA implementing $50m in Agri projects in Bangladesh



Megan M Francis, agricultural attaché (Mission Head) of Overseas Agricultural Services (FAS), US Department of Agriculture, at the US Embassy in Dhaka speaking at a press conference in Dhaka on Wednesday.

She said this during a background briefing for press on agricultural issues at the American Center on Wednesday.

She added that the USA is always interested in investing in climate smart agriculture and research and innovation. Woman empowerment through agriculture and agro-mechanization and training programs are also priority areas for USDA.

Megan M Francis said FAS links US agriculture to the world to enhance export opportunities and global food security. The Food for Progress Programme of USDA helps developing countries and emerging democracies modernize and strengthen their agricultural sectors.

She also said that as a G-7 member, the USA also emphasizes not to give any restriction on food or agricultural products for ensuring food security.

USDA has Safe Aqua Farming for Economic and Trade Improvement (SAFETI) Project to increase production of farmed shrimp and prawn in Bangladesh to contribute to improve incomes, food security, safety, and environmental sustainability, expand the trade and export value in the shrimp or prawn sector.

It has Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Program that expands regional and international trade in agricultural goods by addressing systematic constraints to agricultural trade; supports Bangladesh to achieve the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement, Schedule C measures.

USDA has Bangladesh Sanitary and Phytosanitary Trade Capacity Building Program to strengthen Bangladesh's regulatory agencies to implement international regulatory procedures designed to mitigate and manage plant health and food safety risks. In addition to its Washington, D.C. staff, FAS has a global network of nearly 100 offices, covering approximately 180 countries, including at the US Embassy in Dhaka, she added.

Since 2006, USDA or FAS has donated over $120 million to feed Bangladeshi school children, she said.











The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is currently implementing $50 million of capacity development programmes in Bangladesh, said Megan M Francis, agricultural attaché (Mission Head) of Overseas Agricultural Services (FAS), US Department of Agriculture, working at the US Embassy in Dhaka.She said this during a background briefing for press on agricultural issues at the American Center on Wednesday.She added that the USA is always interested in investing in climate smart agriculture and research and innovation. Woman empowerment through agriculture and agro-mechanization and training programs are also priority areas for USDA.Megan M Francis said FAS links US agriculture to the world to enhance export opportunities and global food security. The Food for Progress Programme of USDA helps developing countries and emerging democracies modernize and strengthen their agricultural sectors.She also said that as a G-7 member, the USA also emphasizes not to give any restriction on food or agricultural products for ensuring food security.USDA has Safe Aqua Farming for Economic and Trade Improvement (SAFETI) Project to increase production of farmed shrimp and prawn in Bangladesh to contribute to improve incomes, food security, safety, and environmental sustainability, expand the trade and export value in the shrimp or prawn sector.It has Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Program that expands regional and international trade in agricultural goods by addressing systematic constraints to agricultural trade; supports Bangladesh to achieve the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement, Schedule C measures.USDA has Bangladesh Sanitary and Phytosanitary Trade Capacity Building Program to strengthen Bangladesh's regulatory agencies to implement international regulatory procedures designed to mitigate and manage plant health and food safety risks. In addition to its Washington, D.C. staff, FAS has a global network of nearly 100 offices, covering approximately 180 countries, including at the US Embassy in Dhaka, she added.Since 2006, USDA or FAS has donated over $120 million to feed Bangladeshi school children, she said.