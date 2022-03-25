IFC plans $5b BD investment in 5 years for recovery from C-19 fallout

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arms of the World Bank (WB) plans to invest $5 billion at different sectors in Bangladesh.

By doubling investments in the next five years it aims to create new jobs, with new investments to help accelerate the country's resilient recovery and to spur green growth, IFC Regional Director for South Asia Hector Gomez Ang has said.

He made the remarks at the end of a five-day visit to Bangladesh, which included meetings with senior government officials, private sector representatives, think tanks, potential new clients and other key stakeholders, said a press release. He was accompanied by IFC's recently appointed Country Manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, Martin Holtmann, as well as senior IFC industry experts.

He singled out energy and energy transmission and infrastructure to improve the quality of healthcare in Bangladesh in the wake of Covid 19 impacts, and the need for affordable housing were among the targets for investment.

"IFC promotes energy diversification and already supports more than 20 percent of the private power generation in Bangladesh. We are looking to do more in terms of the energy mix and transmission and also to explore new opportunities in healthcare, education, climate and economic zones, and green, affordable housing," Gomez Ang said,

Moreover, "An upper-middle-income Bangladesh starts with a livable Dhaka, and we are eager to develop the affordable housing sector which is critical for inclusive growth," Gomez Ang said.

Speaking after a meeting with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Gomez Ang stressed the need to spur more foreign direct investments to help the country realize its ambitions.

"Graduation from least developed countries (LDC) to a developing country status presents a challenge, so, it's imperative for Bangladesh to look to foreign direct investments and external commercial borrowing for sustainable growth and Bangladesh's transition," he said.

"Our discussions with the Government leaders have been very promising and we look forward to closer collaboration."

Gomez Ang said this was a critical time for Bangladesh's development journey, and the private sector has a pivotal role to play in achieving sustained growth and to take it to the next stage of development.

IFC's past investments over the years have had a major impact on Bangladesh's private sector development and the country's vision of a "Digital Bangladesh", the press release added.

Examples include early equity investments in Bkash, Chaldal, Truck Lagbe, and City Bank which has helped accelerate digitisation during the pandemic. Covid 19 has also highlighted the critical need for infrastructure to improve the quality of healthcare in Bangladesh, which is another area that IFC is keen to invest in.

"IFC remains committed to the country - especially in the wake of the Covid 19. During the first 18 months of the pandemic, we have invested $470 million to help businesses and sustain jobs," said Martin Holtmann.

"These investments are helping keep businesses afloat, resume exports, and preserve jobs. We intend to invest another $250 million during the current fiscal year ending in June 2022," he added.









