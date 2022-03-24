Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Staff Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned for climate smart investment in food sector to achieve the target of nutrition for the country's people.
"We have to ensure diversified and climatic smart investment in agriculture sector to achieve the goals of food and nutrition safety for the country's people.
Keeping the issues in consideration, we have to take the measures in future," he said while addressing a national workshop at a city hotel in Dhaka organized to release the draft of 'Plan of Action of National Food and Nutrition Security Policy 2020' and 'Dietary Guidelines' and launching the 'Nutrition e-Learning Platform'.
Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum chaired the inaugural session of the workshop while Head of European Union Delegation Charles Whiteley, FAO Representative in Bangladesh Robert D Simpson, Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Bangla Agriculture University Shahidur Rahman Bhuiyan, Assistant FAO Representative Dr Nur Ahamed Khondaker, also Officer in Charge of FAO-Meeting the Undernutrition Challenge (MUCH) Project, project officials Adriano Spinelli and Marie Jo Cortijo also spoke the occasion.
Food Ministry's Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) Director General Shahiduzzaman Faruki moderated the event.
The formulation of the draft of Bangladesh Third Country Investment Plan (CIP3) has benefited from inputs and insights by different ministries, departments and agencies of the government, CSOs and the private sector. Consultations at the regional level and with development partners has also informed and enriched it, according to the organizers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Hellscape' in Mariupol as UN chief pleads for Ukraine
Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector
Once a deep and wide Sangu River in Bandarban
No country has met new minimum air quality benchmarks: Report
Complaints alone won't lift RAB sanctions: US
BD demands US lift RAB sanction on govt's remedial measures' ground
Khaleda's stay out of jail extended by 6 months
Titas fails to curb gaspilferage: MD


Latest News
Russia to expel US diplomats in tit-for-tat move
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector
Tigers conquer the African plains
Students to get DNCC Mayor’s Scholarship
Single burner at Tk 990, double burners at Tk 1,080 proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
BUET signs a MoU with GPH Ispat
Apologise to people for 'misdeeds': Fakhrul urges govt
Most Read News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
NATO invites Zelensky to address summit via videolink
4 of a family burnt in Badda gas cylinder blast
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
Japan Ambassador in Dhaka ITO Naoki hands over massage of greetings
National football team reach Maldives
Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain, Air Commander of Birshrestho Motiur Rahman
Bangladesh: Coronavirus found among 134 persons, one dies
Affected families to get financial aid
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft