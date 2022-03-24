Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned for climate smart investment in food sector to achieve the target of nutrition for the country's people.

"We have to ensure diversified and climatic smart investment in agriculture sector to achieve the goals of food and nutrition safety for the country's people.

Keeping the issues in consideration, we have to take the measures in future," he said while addressing a national workshop at a city hotel in Dhaka organized to release the draft of 'Plan of Action of National Food and Nutrition Security Policy 2020' and 'Dietary Guidelines' and launching the 'Nutrition e-Learning Platform'.

Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum chaired the inaugural session of the workshop while Head of European Union Delegation Charles Whiteley, FAO Representative in Bangladesh Robert D Simpson, Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Bangla Agriculture University Shahidur Rahman Bhuiyan, Assistant FAO Representative Dr Nur Ahamed Khondaker, also Officer in Charge of FAO-Meeting the Undernutrition Challenge (MUCH) Project, project officials Adriano Spinelli and Marie Jo Cortijo also spoke the occasion.

Food Ministry's Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) Director General Shahiduzzaman Faruki moderated the event.

The formulation of the draft of Bangladesh Third Country Investment Plan (CIP3) has benefited from inputs and insights by different ministries, departments and agencies of the government, CSOs and the private sector. Consultations at the regional level and with development partners has also informed and enriched it, according to the organizers.









