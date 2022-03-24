No country has met new minimum air quality benchmarks: Report

BD ranked world's most polluted country in 2021

No single country has met the latest World Health Organisation's (WHO) PM2.5 annual air quality guideline, according to a new report that analysed real-time air quality from thousands of monitoring stations in 117 countries.

Bangladesh was ranked the world's most polluted country in 2021, with PM2.5 concentrations of 79.6 micrograms per cubic metre. New Delhi, India, is the world's most polluted capital city for the second consecutive year followed by Dhaka in Bangladesh.

Countries and regions in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and South Asia suffered from the highest annual average PM2.5 concentration weighted by population.

Central and South Asia had some of the world's worst air quality in 2021 and is home to 47 of the world's 50 most polluted cities, the report noted.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, 70 per cent of global air quality related deaths occur in this region.

Industrialisation and rapid urbanisation brings

added pressure to air pollution, the report noted. Burning biomass for cooking in rural areas also contributes to fine particles in the air.

The combustion of fossil fuels is a primary driver of air pollution in Southeast Asia which remains reliant on oil and coal for energy. Open burning adds to poor air quality, exacerbated by deforestation and agriculture which have intensified wildfires and transboundary haze as a result.

Fine particle pollution 2.5 micrometres in size, known as PM2.5, is considered the most harmful, widely monitored air pollutant and has been found to be a major contributing factor to health effects such as asthma, stroke, heart and lung diseases.

Found in vehicle exhaust, wildfires from crop burning and power plant emissions, PM2.5 contributes to millions of premature deaths every year.

The estimated daily economic cost of air pollution has been figured at US$8 billion, or 3 to 4 per cent of the gross world product.

In September 2021, the WHO updated guidelines cutting the recommended level of PM2.5 in half, to 5 micrograms per cubic metre of air. No country hit that standard, according to the report released on Tuesday by IQAIR, a Swiss company that makes air quality monitors and air purification technologies.

"It is a shocking fact that no major city or country is providing safe and healthy air to their citizens according to the latest World Health Organization air quality guidelines," said Frank Hammes, chief executive of IQAir.

Air pollution affects those that are most vulnerable, the report said. It is estimated that in 2021, the deaths of 40,000 children under the age of five were directly linked to PM2.5 air pollution.

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, researchers have found that exposure to PM2.5 increases both the risk of contracting the virus and suffering more severe symptoms when infected, including death.

Climate change was pegged as a key driver for poor air quality, an issue that disproportionately impacts emerging and low-income countries which have struggled to raise the funds to adapt against the inevitable impacts of a warming planet.









