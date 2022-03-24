Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No country has met new minimum air quality benchmarks: Report

BD ranked  world\'s most polluted country in 2021

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Staff Correspondent

BD ranked  world's most polluted country in 2021
No single country has met the latest World Health Organisation's (WHO) PM2.5 annual air quality guideline, according to a new report that analysed real-time air quality from thousands of monitoring stations in 117 countries.  
Bangladesh was ranked the world's most polluted country in 2021, with PM2.5 concentrations of 79.6 micrograms per cubic metre. New Delhi, India, is the world's most polluted capital city for the second consecutive year followed by Dhaka in Bangladesh.
Countries and regions in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and South Asia suffered from the highest annual average PM2.5 concentration weighted by population.  
Central and South Asia had some of the world's worst air quality in 2021 and is home to 47 of the world's 50 most polluted cities, the report noted.  
According to the United Nations Environment Programme, 70 per cent of global air quality related deaths occur in this region.  
Industrialisation and rapid urbanisation brings
added pressure to air pollution, the report noted. Burning biomass for cooking in rural areas also contributes to fine particles in the air.  
The combustion of fossil fuels is a primary driver of air pollution in Southeast Asia which remains reliant on oil and coal for energy. Open burning adds to poor air quality, exacerbated by deforestation and agriculture which have intensified wildfires and transboundary haze as a result.
Fine particle pollution 2.5 micrometres in size, known as PM2.5, is considered the most harmful, widely monitored air pollutant and has been found to be a major contributing factor to health effects such as asthma, stroke, heart and lung diseases.
Found in vehicle exhaust, wildfires from crop burning and power plant emissions, PM2.5 contributes to millions of premature deaths every year.  
The estimated daily economic cost of air pollution has been figured at US$8 billion, or 3 to 4 per cent of the gross world product.
In September 2021, the WHO updated guidelines cutting the recommended level of PM2.5 in half, to 5 micrograms per cubic metre of air. No country hit that standard, according to the report released on Tuesday by IQAIR, a Swiss company that makes air quality monitors and air purification technologies.
"It is a shocking fact that no major city or country is providing safe and healthy air to their citizens according to the latest World Health Organization air quality guidelines," said Frank Hammes, chief executive of IQAir.  
Air pollution affects those that are most vulnerable, the report said. It is estimated that in 2021, the deaths of 40,000 children under the age of five were directly linked to PM2.5 air pollution.
In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, researchers have found that exposure to PM2.5 increases both the risk of contracting the virus and suffering more severe symptoms when infected, including death.
Climate change was pegged as a key driver for poor air quality, an issue that disproportionately impacts emerging and low-income countries which have struggled to raise the funds to adapt against the inevitable impacts of a warming planet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Hellscape' in Mariupol as UN chief pleads for Ukraine
Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector
Once a deep and wide Sangu River in Bandarban
No country has met new minimum air quality benchmarks: Report
Complaints alone won't lift RAB sanctions: US
BD demands US lift RAB sanction on govt's remedial measures' ground
Khaleda's stay out of jail extended by 6 months
Titas fails to curb gaspilferage: MD


Latest News
Russia to expel US diplomats in tit-for-tat move
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector
Tigers conquer the African plains
Students to get DNCC Mayor’s Scholarship
Single burner at Tk 990, double burners at Tk 1,080 proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
BUET signs a MoU with GPH Ispat
Apologise to people for 'misdeeds': Fakhrul urges govt
Most Read News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
NATO invites Zelensky to address summit via videolink
4 of a family burnt in Badda gas cylinder blast
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
Japan Ambassador in Dhaka ITO Naoki hands over massage of greetings
National football team reach Maldives
Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain, Air Commander of Birshrestho Motiur Rahman
Bangladesh: Coronavirus found among 134 persons, one dies
Affected families to get financial aid
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft