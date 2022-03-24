BD demands US lift RAB sanction on govt's remedial measures' ground

Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said on Wednesday that Bangladesh strongly demanded that the US withdraw the sanctions, detailing the remedial measures Dhaka have taken to improve Rapid Action Battalion's (RAB) performance.

"During the visit of US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on March 20, we apprised her about the measures the government has taken as we have a judicial process," Momen told the reporters at the foreign ministry.

He said on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he will join the BIMSTEC Summit in Sri Lanka on March 30 where the Prime Minister is expected to join virtually.

"We told her (Victoria) that there was no death in the last three months. They (the US) are very happy. We

said we are taking remedial measures. In fact, we have inbuilt measures. Earlier, we did not say these strongly. Now we are saying," Momen added.

Bangladesh has a sweet relationship with the US, the Foreign Minister said. He was responding to a question on what he will be discussing in his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on April 4, the day of 50 years of diplomatic relationship between the two countries and the updates on the US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue held on March 20 in Dhaka.

"They are number one in terms of trade and investment. They are with us both on good and bad days. The relations will deepen because we have shared values of democracy," he told reporters.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, democracy has been running smoothly, we have voter ID with photos. The vote rigging has come down. We told them (Victoria) that our people are mentally very democratic. About 70-80 percent of people vote in our elections." He said.

However, he said, to make democracy participatory, all parties have to take part in the elections. "We believe in fairness and justice. We don't discriminate. We are free of discrimination. So, there are potentials to deepen our relations with the US much more in the coming days," Momen said.

Earlier in 2013, the US suspended GSP, the trade benefit, following the Rana Plaza collapse.









