Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:27 AM
Titas fails to curb gaspilferage: MD

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Special Correspondent

Titas Managing Director Harunur Rashid Mollah on Wednesday said his organization had failed to control pilferage of gas as the state-owned organization had no capacity to monitor its 28 lakh consumers with its limited effort.
"Every month we disconnect more than 10,000 illegal connections but they connect those lines again. It is a Tom and Jerry show," Titis MD said while he was justifying his company's 117 percent price hike proposal at his introductory speech at BIAM auditorium in the city on Wednesday.
Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company (TGTDCL) sought to increase the gas price to
Tk 2,100 for double burners from existing Tk 975 and Tk 2,000 from existing Tk 925 (116 per cent) for single burner oven.
However, BERC suggested increasing the gas price to Tk 1,080 for double burners from existing Tk 975 and Tk 990 from existing Tk 925 for single burner oven.
Prof Shumsul Alam, Advisor of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) enquired the Titas MD that whether he sought any support from the law enforcing agencies to stop this, Titas MD replied in the negative.
The CAB official said as it is a regular phenomenon and they don't have enough staff to look after the huge task whether they sought any suggestion from the BERC the MD once again said 'no'.
Dr Shamsul Alam suggested that the BERC should ask the company to engage agencies to stop pilferage as it is the public money.
In the name of system loss, the Titas are justifying all this misconduct with the mass. It should not continue, he said.
Titas also sought to increase transmission charge from Tk o. 25 to TK 0.68. But the BERC technical committee has cancelled the proposal.
BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil, members Maqbul-e-E Elahi Chowdhury, Bazlur Rahman and Mohammad Abu Farooq were present at the hearing.
BERC technical committee said Titas had made an income of TK 10,147 million extra till today since 2015. However, Titas official claimed that the NBR had taken one thousand and three crore taka from them which made the company a loser.
"Four development projects are going on. We need money to run the projects. We urged the NBR to refund our money but they did not pay any heed. The consumers are not paying their bill on regular basis. The number of illegal connections is huge. We failed to stop it...our disconnection drive is going on but it did not yield any fruit as we cut the supply from one our end the 'criminals give the connections again," Titas Managing Director Harunur Rashid Mollah told the public hearing.
Titas is the biggest number of consumers comprising a cluster group. Presently it stands around 28 lakh.
According to the Titas MD, it disconnected around 23,000 illegal connections in December, 2021, 18,000 illegal connections in January of this year and about 25 ,000 illegal connections in the month of March (till Wednesday).
He claimed that all officials of Titas are corrupt. May be only 10 per cent...if we get support from all corners we could be able to stop the corruption of the state-owned organization, he hopes.


