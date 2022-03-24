Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Deficiency of IAP likely to develop diabetes

Says a team of BD researchers

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Staff Correspondent

A team of Bangladeshi researchers discovered that deficiency of Intestinal Alkaline Phosphatase (IAP) enzyme is one of the leading causes for developing diabetes.
Former Assistant Professor of Harvard University Professor Madhu S Malo, also advisor of Bangladesh Diabetic Association, led the team from different local and foreign universities.
At a press conference held on Wednesday Professor Madhu
revealed the finding of research.
Bangladesh Medical and Research Council (BMRC) and the Education Ministry funded the five-year long study (2015-2020) where 574 non-diabetic people aged between 30 and 60 were observed.
Regarding the study findings, Prof Madhu said people with IPA deficiency have 13.8 times higher risk of developing diabetes.
The fasting sugar levels of people with low levels of the enzyme almost doubled during the duration of the study, he said, adding, "Even obese people don't get diabetes if the level of IAP is high."
The IPA level of a person can be detected within three to four minutes through stool tests, he claimed.
Prof Madhu said those who are at risk due to enzyme deficiency can prevent getting diabetes by taking precautionary measures.
Expressing the intension to innovate the testing kits, the researcher sought help from the policy makers of the government for preparing kits at the field level for the relevant test.
He said providing enzymes to those whose enzyme levels are low can help prevent diabetes.
Tests on mice have shown that consuming yellow and red capsicum increases IPA enzymes. However, it has not been clinically tested on humans yet, he noted.
He informed that the study was recently published in the journal 'The BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care', a joint venture of the British Medical Journal and the American Diabetes Association.
At the press conference, President of Bangladesh Diabetic Association Prof AK Azad said, "We think this is a breakthrough which can greatly contribute to diabetes prevention."
There are currently 46 crore people with diabetes worldwide. Of these, the number of diabetic patients in Bangladesh is more than 86 lakh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Hellscape' in Mariupol as UN chief pleads for Ukraine
Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector
Once a deep and wide Sangu River in Bandarban
No country has met new minimum air quality benchmarks: Report
Complaints alone won't lift RAB sanctions: US
BD demands US lift RAB sanction on govt's remedial measures' ground
Khaleda's stay out of jail extended by 6 months
Titas fails to curb gaspilferage: MD


Latest News
Russia to expel US diplomats in tit-for-tat move
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector
Tigers conquer the African plains
Students to get DNCC Mayor’s Scholarship
Single burner at Tk 990, double burners at Tk 1,080 proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
BUET signs a MoU with GPH Ispat
Apologise to people for 'misdeeds': Fakhrul urges govt
Most Read News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
NATO invites Zelensky to address summit via videolink
4 of a family burnt in Badda gas cylinder blast
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
Japan Ambassador in Dhaka ITO Naoki hands over massage of greetings
National football team reach Maldives
Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain, Air Commander of Birshrestho Motiur Rahman
Bangladesh: Coronavirus found among 134 persons, one dies
Affected families to get financial aid
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft