Deficiency of IAP likely to develop diabetes

A team of Bangladeshi researchers discovered that deficiency of Intestinal Alkaline Phosphatase (IAP) enzyme is one of the leading causes for developing diabetes.

Former Assistant Professor of Harvard University Professor Madhu S Malo, also advisor of Bangladesh Diabetic Association, led the team from different local and foreign universities.

At a press conference held on Wednesday Professor Madhu

revealed the finding of research.

Bangladesh Medical and Research Council (BMRC) and the Education Ministry funded the five-year long study (2015-2020) where 574 non-diabetic people aged between 30 and 60 were observed.

Regarding the study findings, Prof Madhu said people with IPA deficiency have 13.8 times higher risk of developing diabetes.

The fasting sugar levels of people with low levels of the enzyme almost doubled during the duration of the study, he said, adding, "Even obese people don't get diabetes if the level of IAP is high."

The IPA level of a person can be detected within three to four minutes through stool tests, he claimed.

Prof Madhu said those who are at risk due to enzyme deficiency can prevent getting diabetes by taking precautionary measures.

Expressing the intension to innovate the testing kits, the researcher sought help from the policy makers of the government for preparing kits at the field level for the relevant test.

He said providing enzymes to those whose enzyme levels are low can help prevent diabetes.

Tests on mice have shown that consuming yellow and red capsicum increases IPA enzymes. However, it has not been clinically tested on humans yet, he noted.

He informed that the study was recently published in the journal 'The BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care', a joint venture of the British Medical Journal and the American Diabetes Association.

At the press conference, President of Bangladesh Diabetic Association Prof AK Azad said, "We think this is a breakthrough which can greatly contribute to diabetes prevention."

There are currently 46 crore people with diabetes worldwide. Of these, the number of diabetic patients in Bangladesh is more than 86 lakh.








