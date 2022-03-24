Depict people's sacrifices in films, Hasina urges movie makers



On behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Information Minister Hasan Mahmud hands out 'National Film Award - 2022' among the winners at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on Wednesday. The Prime Minister joins the programme virtually from Ganabhaban. PHOTO: PID

"Besides giving entertainment, films can reform the society, educate the people, imbibe them with patriotism and advance the country towards prosperity," she said.

She was speaking at a function to distribute the National Film Awards 2020 to the winners in 27 categories.

The programme was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), while the PM joined it through video link from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina said that films mirror life and they can also reform the society.

"Films can contribute hugely toward social reform, teach philosophy and history," she said.

She mentioned that films

can spread the facts among the mass people about the real history of the country's independence.

She said people can learn about many unknown national events through films.

She also mentioned that cinemas have power to help remove irregularities and indiscipline from the society. "And I believe that."

She also mentioned that films can be a powerful medium to spread the sense of responsibility and accountability towards the country and its people.

The PM said that she plans to equip the film industry of the country with modern technologies.

"For that we need to transform the cinema halls at the upazila level into cineplexes" she said.

She said that the government has created a Tk 1000-crore fund for this purpose.

She also put emphasis on transforming the analog system of old cinemas into digital one for the new generation.

The Prime Minister elaborated various steps of her government for the development of the film industry and welfare of the artistes and film makers.

She said that steps have also been taken to build a modern Film Complex to protect the cinema industry.

Sheikh Hasina said that by nature the Banglalees accept the culture and arts of the country in their hearts.

That's why, Bangladesh's nationhood would be more flourished through films, literature and culture in the days ahead, she observed.

She highly appreciated the performance of the artistes in the awarded films saying their role were just extraordinary.

On the prime minister's behalf, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud handed over the awards to the 32 winners in 27 categories.

Hasan and Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Ministry Hasanul Huq Inu and Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md. Mokbul Hossain also spoke at the programme.

Actor Raisul Islam Asad spoke on behalf of the award recipients. -UNB









