Tigers clinch title blowing Proteas after Taskin's fifer



Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (C front) is checked on by teammates after being injured during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 23, 2022. photo: AFP

Tigers outclassed Proteas by 38 runs in the series starter to take 1-0

lead but hosts squared the series beating guests by seven wickets in the 2nd and the penultimate clash and hence the last match became the virtual final. Bangladesh thereby, registered the first ever series win in and against South Africa in the history of 20 years rivalry sealing the last match.

However, winning the toss at SuperSport Park in Centurion, hosts elected to bat first and were cracked down cheaply on 154. Opener Janneman Malan was the leading scorer with 39 off 56.Taskin scalped five wickets allowing 35 runs while Shakib Al Hasan took two. Besides, Mehidy Miraz and Shoriful Islam shared one wicket apiece.

Challenging clanging 155 run's target, Bangladesh reached on 156 losing one wicket with 141 balls to go. Liton departed on 48 whereas Tamim and Shakib were batting on 87 and 18 runs respectively.











Brilliant five-wicket haul of Taskin Ahmed followed by dominant batting of Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das abetted touring Bangladesh national cricket team to thrash hosts South Africa by nine wickets on Wednesday in the decider of the three-match ODI series.Tigers outclassed Proteas by 38 runs in the series starter to take 1-0lead but hosts squared the series beating guests by seven wickets in the 2nd and the penultimate clash and hence the last match became the virtual final. Bangladesh thereby, registered the first ever series win in and against South Africa in the history of 20 years rivalry sealing the last match.However, winning the toss at SuperSport Park in Centurion, hosts elected to bat first and were cracked down cheaply on 154. Opener Janneman Malan was the leading scorer with 39 off 56.Taskin scalped five wickets allowing 35 runs while Shakib Al Hasan took two. Besides, Mehidy Miraz and Shoriful Islam shared one wicket apiece.Challenging clanging 155 run's target, Bangladesh reached on 156 losing one wicket with 141 balls to go. Liton departed on 48 whereas Tamim and Shakib were batting on 87 and 18 runs respectively.