BNP's two day Liberation War book fair in Press Club

On the occasion of the golden jubilee of independence, the BNP has organized a two day Liberation War book fair and painting exhibition at National Press Club.

Liberation War based book fair and picture exhibition will continue till 9 pm today.

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain inaugurated the programme on Wednesday morning at the National Press Club.

On the first day of the book fair, patriotic songs, Baul songs, inaugural fairs and discussion meetings were organized.

Around 1,300 liberation war books are being exhibited at the fair. Besides, paintings with various memories of the Liberation War including martyred President Ziaur Rahman and Begum Khaleda Zia were also displayed at the fair.

Mismanagement and chaos erupted on the first day of the programme. Allegedly, volunteers of BNP who have been deployed to maintain the discipline of the fair misbehaved with the journalists and the visitors of the fair.

Fazlur Rahman Khokon, president of Chhatra Dal, said that most of the volunteers are formed with Chhatra Dal leaders and activists.

The volunteers also misbehaved with the visitors of the book fair.

