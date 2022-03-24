Video
Pakistan's Azhar reaches 7,000 Test-run milestone

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160

LAHORE, MAR 23: Veteran Azhar Ali scored his 7,000th Test run on Wednesday during the series decider against Australia in Lahore, joining an elite list of Pakistan batsmen.
The 37-year-old swept spinner Nathan Lyon to reach the landmark before being caught and bowled by Australia captain Pat Cummins for 78. Australia finished the day on 11 without loss, with an overall lead of 134 runs after dismissing Pakistan for 268 in their first innings.
Australia now have two days to force a result with the series tied at 0-0.
The first two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi both ended in draws.
"I am happy at the achievement in Lahore but unfortunately I could not carry on," Azhar said after play ended.
"We had a collapse after tea which stranded our chances a little bit in the game but Test cricket is like that, up and down, but hopefully we will turn things around tomorrow."
Pakistan collapsed from 256-4 to 269 all out, losing their last six wickets in the space of 40 balls for just 12 runs.
It took Azhar 94 matches to achieve the milestone and he becomes only the fifth Pakistan batsman and 54th in all to cross the 7,000 Test-run mark.
He joins Pakistan legends Younis Khan (118 Tests, 10,099 runs), Javed Miandad (104 Tests, 8,832), Inzamam-ul-Haq (119, 8,829) and Mohammad Yousuf (90, 7,530) in the 7,000 club.     -AFP


