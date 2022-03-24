Sheikh Russel demands punishment of two referees

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra (SRKC), a leading sports club of the country and former Bangladesh Premier League champions, has demanded suspension and punishment of two referees who committed favouritism in two recent matches of Bangladesh Premier League, jeopardizing its prospect.

The controversial referees are Alamgir Sarker and Bitu Raj. Alamgir officiated the match between Sheikh Russel and Bashundhara Kings at Bashundhara Kings Arena on Feb 28 while Bitu Raj officiated the match between Sheikh Russel and Police FC in Rajshahi on March 18, according to a press release.

The situation prompted SRKC to hold an important meeting at Tuesday night coming up with various decisions including one for going tough on delinquent referees.

The Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra decided to leave the ongoing edition of BPL, if Bangladesh Football Federation doesn't suspend the two referees who took controversial penalty decisions in its matches against opponents Bashundhara Kings and Police Football Club.

Even, the club is also thinking to seek help from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina regarding the federation's autocracy. It is mentionable that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the chief advisor of the club.

The decision was taken in an executive committee meeting of Shiekh Russel KC at its office.

Expressing the discontent and frustration, the club said in a press release, signed by Sheikh Russel's director in-charge and the standing committee's vice-chairman Ismat Jamil Akhond Lavlu that they became victims of controversial refereeing decisions specifically by these two referees.

"Referees gave wrong decisions against us in two matches with Bashundhara Kings and Police Football Club. So, we lost points against Kings while shared points with Police FC. We have watched those decisions several times on videos. We found that the referee made an injustice against us. So, now we have decided to take some hard decisions," the club said.

"We never went against any decisions taken by BFF. But now the situation is intolerable and we are victims. We are really frustrated as BFF did nothing regarding these incidents. So, we are going on hardline," the club added.

The club also informed that they officially wrote about the controversial refereeing to BFF president and Professional football league committee and BFF referees' committee chairman. They demanded to punish two referees before starting the next round of BPL in April.

If the concerned authorities fail to take any actions, the club would leave the ongoing league as well as seek help from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina if needed.

The club also warned they would lodge complaints against the tiger authority of Asian football AFC and the governing body of world football FIFA with all video evidence.

The club also demanded to appoint foreign referees to officiate matches impartially and to avoid all controversial decisions.

BFF senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy is also the chairman of the Professional Football League Committee and BFF Referees' Committee which is repugnant of FIFA rules and regulations. Also, Murshedy never came to watch matches and referees' performances as the referees' committee chairman. SO, the club demanded to appoint a former referee as the chairman of this sub-committee.







