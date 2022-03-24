

Bangamata squash champion ends

Yasin Ilshafi from Egypt defeated Abhishek Agarwal from India in the boys division. In the women's division, Vinikasheni from Malaysia defeated Fatham from Sri Lanka to become the champion.

Organised under the auspices of SA Group, the tournament features renowned players from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Iran, Canada, Malaysia, Australia, Kuwait and Egypt.

SA Group Chairman Shahabuddin Alam said, "We know a lot about Bangabandhu." I have recently read three books written about Bangamata. She is a majestic short-lived woman. The history of Bengal's independence is incomplete without him. We are proud to be in an international tournament named after him.

Bangladesh Squash Federation Vice President Salman Ispahani, General Secretary Brigadier General (retd) GM Kamrul Islam, Chittagong Club Squash Committee Member in-charge Azizul Hakim and former Chittagong Club Chairman Dr Omar Farooq Yusuf were present on the occasion.

Salman Ispahani said that a successful international squash tournament has been held in Chittagong. Thanks to squash players from different countries for participating. Besides, this tournament would not have been successful without the cooperation of journalists.

Brigadier GM Kamrul Islam said Chittagong Club, BKSP, SA Group, the sponsor of the tournament, thanked the participating players for making the tournament a success. We want to make squash popular at school level. I want to develop youngsters as the squash players of the future.

The tournament started on March 16.









