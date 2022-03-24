Confident Bangladesh face Maldives today

FIFA Int'l friendlyBangladesh national football team take on Maldives with an aim of winning their FIFA international friendly match scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at the Maldives National Stadium in Male.

The match kicks off at 10 pm (BST).

With the match, Bangladesh Spanish coach Javier Cabrera will stand in the dugout for the first time as a national team's coach in his career.

With the Thursday's match against Maldives, the boys in red and green will return to international football circuit after around a four-month gap as they played last international match against Sri Lanka in November last year in the four-nation tournament.

Before leaving the country, the new head coach got only four days to prepare the boys for the match against the Maldives.

In their two recent meetings, Bangladesh beat the islander nation 2-1 in Colombo after conceding a 0-2 defeat in the SAFF Championship 2021 in Male where Bangladesh could never beat the host side.

Like the previous occasion, Bangladesh team will get ample support from the expatriate Bangladeshi football faces in Maldives and it'll help the booters to get a big mental boost for the match.

Addressing at a pre-match press conference today (Wednesday) Bangladesh team's head coach Javier Cabrera said they have come to play the match with a four-day preparation in Dhaka.

He said they are trying to adjust with the weather condition in Maldives before the match and boys are getting ready to face Maldives.

Bangladesh may take inspiration of their last meeting against Maldives in the four nation cup in Sri Lanka where Bangladesh beat Maldives. When asked the coach whether it'll boost up the players before the Thursday's match, Javier said:"Definitely it was fantastic performance against the Maldives and it'll boost the players mentally and psychologically to understand that we are

ready to meet again."

Bangladesh is playing three games under three different coaches. Commenting about the matter team's skipper Jamal Bhuyan said: "All coaches have their own style .... all three are great coaches the new coach have some different idea compared to other coaches and we have to implement them and I think we can do it because the group all together we know each other in the last five, seven years.. we can do what the coach is saying."

Replying to a question Jamal said the team mixed up young and senior players right now, which is very important for the team as well. -BSS









