Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

2nd Bangabandhu Cup Int\'l  Kabaddi

Bangladesh faces Kenya in final today

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Sports Reporter

2nd Bangabandhu Cup Int'l  KabaddiDefending champion Bangladesh is set to face holding runner-up Kenya in the final of 2nd Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi as the host stormed into the final beating Iraq by 55-36 in 2nd semifinal on Wednesday.
The final is to be played today (Thursday) at 5:00 pm at the National Volleyball Stadium, Paltan in Dhaka.
Earlier, Kenya made its way through the final of the meet beating Sri Lanka by 49-29 points in the first semi-final on the same day.
In the second semifinal match, Bangladesh returned to court strong after a cautious first half and continued their dominance with almost attack. Skipper Tuhin Tarafder, raider Arduzzaman Munshi and Zakir displayed superb form to make the difference.
Bangladesh started strong with Arduzzaman Munshi starting the tally with two successful raids however  Iraq also hit back with two successful catches and at the end of the 5th minute Bangladesh was leading 6-4.
Iraq tied the score 10-10 in the 12th minute with Hasan Faez Balbool registering three points A brilliant raid in the 18th minute by Tuhin Tarafder saw Bangladesh win two points and the first Lona of the match running to a lead of 20-12. Bangladesh won the second Lona in the 18th minute to take their lead to 30-15. Bangladesh led the first half by 30-17 points.
In the first semi, Aslam Saja opened the score sheet for Sri Lanka with a brilliant raid in the second minute but Kenya fought back to an 8-6 lead at the end of the 10th minute and got three bonus points with the first Lona. And from that point, Kenya started to stamp their dominance. In the 15th minute, Kenya  registered their second Lona or all out and at the end of the first half, Kenya was leading 26-12. Kenyan raider Victor Onyango Obiero was in brilliant form from the very beginning.
Kenya continued their cool in the second half and was careful not to lose their dominance, focusing on catching their opponents rather than losing in the raids. Sri Lanka faded out with time as Kenya cruised to the final.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Depleted Australia say 'courage' will propel them towards World Cup
Rooney and Vieira join Premier League Hall of Fame
Man United hold talks with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag over manager's job
Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement from tennis aged 25
Chelsea sanctions prompt soul-searching over football finance
Pakistan's Azhar reaches 7,000 Test-run milestone
Sheikh Russel demands punishment of two referees
Cummins, Starc put Australia in control in third Pakistan Test


Latest News
Russia moves to expel US diplomats
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector
Tigers conquer the African plains
Students to get DNCC Mayor’s Scholarship
Single burner at Tk 990, double burners at Tk 1,080 proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
BUET signs a MoU with GPH Ispat
Apologise to people for 'misdeeds': Fakhrul urges govt
Most Read News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
NATO invites Zelensky to address summit via videolink
4 of a family burnt in Badda gas cylinder blast
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
Japan Ambassador in Dhaka ITO Naoki hands over massage of greetings
National football team reach Maldives
Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain, Air Commander of Birshrestho Motiur Rahman
Bangladesh: Coronavirus found among 134 persons, one dies
Affected families to get financial aid
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft