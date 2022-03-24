Bangladesh faces Kenya in final today

2nd Bangabandhu Cup Int'l KabaddiDefending champion Bangladesh is set to face holding runner-up Kenya in the final of 2nd Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi as the host stormed into the final beating Iraq by 55-36 in 2nd semifinal on Wednesday.

The final is to be played today (Thursday) at 5:00 pm at the National Volleyball Stadium, Paltan in Dhaka.

Earlier, Kenya made its way through the final of the meet beating Sri Lanka by 49-29 points in the first semi-final on the same day.

In the second semifinal match, Bangladesh returned to court strong after a cautious first half and continued their dominance with almost attack. Skipper Tuhin Tarafder, raider Arduzzaman Munshi and Zakir displayed superb form to make the difference.

Bangladesh started strong with Arduzzaman Munshi starting the tally with two successful raids however Iraq also hit back with two successful catches and at the end of the 5th minute Bangladesh was leading 6-4.

Iraq tied the score 10-10 in the 12th minute with Hasan Faez Balbool registering three points A brilliant raid in the 18th minute by Tuhin Tarafder saw Bangladesh win two points and the first Lona of the match running to a lead of 20-12. Bangladesh won the second Lona in the 18th minute to take their lead to 30-15. Bangladesh led the first half by 30-17 points.

In the first semi, Aslam Saja opened the score sheet for Sri Lanka with a brilliant raid in the second minute but Kenya fought back to an 8-6 lead at the end of the 10th minute and got three bonus points with the first Lona. And from that point, Kenya started to stamp their dominance. In the 15th minute, Kenya registered their second Lona or all out and at the end of the first half, Kenya was leading 26-12. Kenyan raider Victor Onyango Obiero was in brilliant form from the very beginning.

Kenya continued their cool in the second half and was careful not to lose their dominance, focusing on catching their opponents rather than losing in the raids. Sri Lanka faded out with time as Kenya cruised to the final.









