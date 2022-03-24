Video
4 of a family burnt in gas cylinder blast

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Staff Correspondent

Four members of a family, including two children, were burnt in a gas cylinder explosion. The explosion took place at a flat in city's Badda area early Wednesday.
The injured are now undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute Of Burn And Plastic Surgery.
Relatives said the gas cylinder explosion took place about 3:40am on the third floor when the family was asleep. Later, neighbours informed the Fire Service. Injured Sayeed Hasan, 37, was admitted to the hospital with 98 per cent burns, his wife Rekha Akhter, 35, with 30 per cent, their daughter Safa, 10, with 11 per cent while nine-year-old son Safian with 25 per cent burns.



