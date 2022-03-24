Pvt univ student dies after falling off roof top

A student of Daffodil University has died after falling off the roof top of a building in the capital's Shukrabad area.

Deceased Md Akash, 24, used to live in a mess beside New Model Degree College in the area. He hailed from Pirgachha upazila of Rangpur.

He completed his honours in Computer Science two months ago. Friends of Akash informed that he jumped from the mess building early Wednesday and died.

Pankaj, a friend of the deceased, said, "We came to know about his death on Wednesday morning. The odour of Harpic was coming from his mouth. We suspect that he might have committed suicide consuming Harpic."

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge SI Md Bachhu Miah said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue.






