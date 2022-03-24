Navy warships to remain open to visitors on Mar 26

Bangladesh Navy is going to keep warships at different ports and jetties across the country open to visitors to mark the Independence Day and National Day on March 26.

The display will remain open from 2:00pm to sunset, said an ISPR press release on Wednesday.

A total of seven ships would be on display at Dhaka Sadarghat, Pagla Naval Jetty in Narayanganj, Naval Jetty, New Mooring in Chittagong, BIWTA Rocket Ghat in Khulna, Digraj Naval Berth of Mongla Upazila, BIWTA Jetty in Barishal and BIWTA Ghat at Chandpur. Ship operators would be there to show ship prowess to the visitors.









