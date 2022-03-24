Turkey commits $200,000 to fund Rohingya genocide case

Turkey has committed to contribute US$200,000 to the fund for the trial of Rohingya genocide case filed with the International Court of Justice by the Gambia.

The commitment came at a meeting of the OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations against the Rohingyas held at Islamabad in Pakistan, while Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, who is attending the meeting called for strong solidarity from the member states by contributing voluntarily to meet the legal expenses of the case.

However, the ten-member ad hoc committee was formed in line with the decision of the 45th CFM held in Dhaka in 2018 to ensure justice to the most persecuted Muslim minorities in the world.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said Bangladesh cannot bear the immense socio-economic and environmental costs by hosting millions of Rohingyas for an indefinite period and that they must be repatriated to Myanmar at the earliest.

While thanking the Gambia and the OIC for the kind support, he called for keeping the momentum to provide justice to the Rohingyas.

The Gambia filed the case in 2019, two years after Myanmar military began a brutal crackdown against the Rohingyas in Rakhine State, which forced some 750,000 Rohingyas to flee to Bangladesh in 2017.

The present status on the voluntary contribution by the member states and summary of the fund requirements to maneuver the case were presented by the Gambia.

The meeting discussed the updated status especially of the recent hearing in February 2022, as the chair of the Ad hoc committee, at the International Court of Justice to hold Myanmar accountable for the Human Rights Violation against the Rohingyas.

The members of the ad- hoc committee praised Bangladesh for hosting this large number of refugees over the years and even bringing them within the Covid vaccine programme.

The Bangladesh Foreign Secretary is leading a five-member delegation to the 48th Council of Foreign Minister comprising Bangladesh's Envoys to Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the Senior Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.












