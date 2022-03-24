Video
Power Division set to receive Independence Award 2022

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Staff Correspondent

In recognition of its contribution to the socio-economic development of the country and for the successful completion of 100 per cent electrification of the country in the 'Mujib Year' the Power Division has been nominated for the Independence Award 2022.
The Prime Minister's Press Wing and Power Division confirmed the matter on Wednesday.
Earlier, on March 15, in recognition of the glorious and meritorious contribution at the national level, it was announced to give the Independence Award 2022 to 10 talented individuals and organizations of the country.
On the occasion of Independence Day on March 26, the government has been giving the highest state award of the country every year since 1977.
On March 15, the list of nominees for the Independence Award was published in a notification of the Cabinet Division. Each of the awardees will be given Tk 5 lakh, 50 gram gold medal of 18 carat value, a replica of the medal and a certificate.
This year, five people are getting the Independence Award in the field of 'Independence and Liberation War'. They are: Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury, the martyred freedom fighter, Colonel Khandaker Nazmul Huda (Bir Bikram), Abdul Jalil, Siraj Uddin Ahmed and the late Sirajul Haque (posthumously).
Professor Dr Kanak Kanti Barua and Professor Md Kamrul Islam are receiving the award in the 'medical' category.
The late Architect Syed Moinul Islam (posthumous) in 'Architecture' and the Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute are receiving awards for 'Research and Training'. Besides, in the 'literature' late Md Amir Hamza (posthumously) was first nominated but was later rejected.


