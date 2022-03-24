Case filed against 3 named, 5 unknown persons

Miscreants carried out an attack on a Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) OMS truck at Demra in the capital, leaving two volunteers seriously injured.

The miscreants wanted to get the TCB goods without standing in queues. As they were refused service without maintaining order in lines, they carried out the attack.

The incident occurred in front of Chowdhury Market at Kodaldhoa at Ward No. 66 under Dhaka South City Corporation on March 20 afternoon.

One of the injured Akram Hossain Khokon filed a case against three named attackers and four to five unknown others with Demra Police Station on March 22.

Another injured is Faisal Ahmed, 26, nephew (brother's son) of the plaintiff. The victims were hacked with machetes on their heads and other parts of the body. The named accused in the case are Mohammad Sagar, 28, son of Dulal Hossain, Mohammad Jumman, 28, son of late Jahangir Alam and Jewel, 25, son of Jalil. Police could not arrest any of the accused though four days already elapsed. When contacted, Khandaker Nasir Uddin, Officer-in-Charge of Demra Police Station said they were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

According to the case statement, Akram Hossian Khokon, the proprietor of Nazmul Enterprise at Demra and some others, were asked by Ward No. 66 Councillor to work as volunteers to help the TCB staff to sell the TCB goods.

As per his words, they were doing their duties at the TCB truck in front of Chowdhury Market at Kodaldhoa on March 20.

They were selling TCB goods to people in long queues. Suddenly, Sagar came to the truck and asked the plaintiff to sell him goods, but he refused and asked him to come as per serial.

At one stage, Sagar and Khokon locked in argument. Then, Sagar left the place and after a while he along with some others equipped with sharp weapons returned there and attacked the TCB truck and its staff and voluntaries, leaving Khokon and Faisal seriously wounded.







