Six operators shortlisted for CPA berths

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 23: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has shortlisted a total of six berth operators for appointment for container and containerized cargo handling at the six General Cargo Berths (GCB) of the country's prime sea port, Chattogram Port.

The CPA had sent the proposal to the Ministry of Shipping for final decision on March 21.

Director Traffic of CPA Enamul Karim told the Daily Observer that the six operators have been shortlisred from fifteen tenders submitted on January 20.

Enamul Karim said that selected six operators would be appointed within the next four weeks.

Meanwhile, the tenders had been submitted on January 20 after extension of times for three times.

According to CPA sources, six tenders submitted for appointment had been cancelled after a long eight months of submission in August last year following a dispute on the issue.

Sources said that on the last date of submission of tender on February 8, a total of 14 berth operators submitted their tenders. All the incumbent berth operators have resubmitted their tenders.

CPA sources said, the appointment of the existing berth operators had expired on March in 2021. But the CPA management decided to continue the works by the existing berth operators till the appointment of fresh operators.

The existing six berth operators had been appointed in 2017 last for three years period. But the next six operators will be appointed for five years period.

It may be mentioned that earlier in 2017 last, F Q Khan and Bros. had been appointed for jetty 6, Fazle & Sons for jetty 9, Bashir Ahmed for jetty 10, A & J Traders for jetty 11, Everest Enterprises for jetty 12 and M H Chowdhury Limited for jetty 13 for a period of three years.

Those six operators and the terminal operators Saif Powertech have now submitted their tenders for operation of Berths.

It may be mentioned that Saif PowerTech, a private operator is now handling containers and containerized cargo at the Chattogram Container Terminal (CCT) and New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), two specialised terminals of the port.

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on August 28 in 2019 last approved Saif Powertec Limited as the terminal operator for handing the containers and container-laden cargos at Chattogram Port for six years.

Since the operations of containers and container-laden cargos were complex in the Chattogram Container Terminal area under the Chattogram Port, tender bids were floated following the PPR-2008 under the "Single Stage Two Envelope" method. Then, some four firms purchased the tender documents but only Saif Powertec Limited submitted their bids.

Meanwhile, the CPA had submitted the proposal after evaluation to the Shipping Ministry for approval on July last year. The Proposal was supposed to be finally approved by the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP).

But the Shipping Ministry had cancelled those proposals without assigning any reason.

Presently, the Shipping Ministry directed the CPA to invite fresh tenders for appointment of six berth operators.

So, the CPA had invited tenders for those six berths on October last.











