4 died, 3 injured in road crash

Cox's Bazar, Mar, 23: Four persons were killed in a collision between a mini-truck and an auto-rickshaw on the Cox's Bazar road at Ukhiya upazila on Tuesday night.

The accident that occurred at 11:00pm in front of Kutupalong Rohingya camp also left three others critically injured.

The deceased were Mohammad Amin, 25, son of Babul, Jihan, 22, son of Nur Alam, Nurul Islam, 26, son of Sayed Alam, and Sonaton Shorma, 23. All of them were the residents of the Ukhiya upazila and the passengers of the auto-rickshaw.

Ukhiya's Shahpori highway Police In-Charge Shefayet Hossain said quoting locals that a Teknaf-bound mini-truck collided head-on with a Cox's Bazar-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw, leaving four dead on the spot. Local people said the truck was full of soil and the accident happened due to darkness. The bodies were kept at the MSF hospital near the camp.











