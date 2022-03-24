CIID seized 8,40,000 sticks of cigarettes in Ctg port

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 23: Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department seized 8,40,000 sticks of cigarettes from two passengers of Air Arabia Airlines flight at Shah Amanat International last night. Customs deputy commissioner Saleuddin Rizvi said that acting on a tip-off, a team of Customs Intelligence and National Security Intelligence (NSI) conducted a joint drive at an Air Arabia Airlines flight, which came from Dubai this morning. Searching passengers, the law enforcers recovered the cigarettes from the luggage of Md Abu Toyob and Harunur Rashid at 8:30pm. Legal action will be taken against the persons involved with the incident, Rizvi said. -BSS