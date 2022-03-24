Rashed, Robin elected TRNB President, GS

Rashed Mehedi, special correspondent of Daily Samakal, and SM Masuduzzaman Robin, senior reporter of Jamuna Television, have been elected President and General Secretary respectively of the Executive Committee of Telecom and Technology Reporters' Network Bangladesh (TRNB) for the year 2022-24.

The election and the Annual General Meeting of TRNB were held on Tuesday night. Farooq Hossain, senior reporter for the Daily Inqilab, was elected treasurer while Al-Amin Dewan, executive editor of Techshohor organizational secretary.

Besides, senior reporter of Daily Ittefaq Sameer Kumar Dey, special correspondent of Channel I Pantha Rahman and senior reporter of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Mazharul Anwar Khan Shipu were elected members of the committee. -UNB











