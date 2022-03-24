Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rashed, Robin elected TRNB President, GS

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

Rashed Mehedi, special correspondent of Daily Samakal, and SM Masuduzzaman Robin, senior reporter of Jamuna Television, have been elected President and General Secretary respectively of the Executive Committee of Telecom and Technology Reporters' Network Bangladesh (TRNB) for the year 2022-24.
The election and the Annual General Meeting of TRNB were held on Tuesday night. Farooq Hossain, senior reporter for the Daily Inqilab, was elected treasurer while Al-Amin Dewan, executive editor of Techshohor organizational secretary.
Besides, senior reporter of Daily Ittefaq Sameer Kumar Dey, special correspondent of Channel I Pantha Rahman and senior reporter of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Mazharul Anwar Khan Shipu were elected members of the committee.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CIID seized 8,40,000 sticks of cigarettes in Ctg port
Chittgong University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
Rashed, Robin elected TRNB President, GS
Summer showers likely in 24 hours!
1,148 patients receive free health services
Myanmar Border Guard Police hands over 41 Bangladeshis to BGB
Schoolboy's throat-slit body found in Tangail
No online tickets brings suffering to passengers


Latest News
Russia moves to expel US diplomats i
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector
Tigers conquer the African plains
Students to get DNCC Mayor’s Scholarship
Single burner at Tk 990, double burners at Tk 1,080 proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
BUET signs a MoU with GPH Ispat
Apologise to people for 'misdeeds': Fakhrul urges govt
Most Read News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
NATO invites Zelensky to address summit via videolink
4 of a family burnt in Badda gas cylinder blast
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
Japan Ambassador in Dhaka ITO Naoki hands over massage of greetings
National football team reach Maldives
Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain, Air Commander of Birshrestho Motiur Rahman
Bangladesh: Coronavirus found among 134 persons, one dies
Affected families to get financial aid
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft