Summer showers likely in 24 hours!

A bout of summer rain in the next 24 hours is likely to bring some relief to the people of three divisions of the country that have been suffering from the sweltering heat for the past many days.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions," the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a weather bulletin on Wednesday.

However, the weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Besides, a mild heat wave is sweeping over the division of Sylhet and the districts of Rangamati and Rajshahi and it may continue, according to the weather office.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

According to the bulletin, the trough of westerly low lies over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, the deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining North Andaman Sea moved northeastwards, crossed Myanmar coast (near Pathein), weakened into a depression afterwards and is likely to move in a north/northeasterly direction further and weaken gradually, it added. -UNB









