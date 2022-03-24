1,148 patients receive free health services

A total of 1,148 patients today received free health services and medicines on the fourth day of the week-long health camp at Tungipara in Gopalganj district on the occasion of the 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad (SWACHIP) has arranged the week-long health camp at Gimadanga Government Primary School at Tungipara, the birthplace of Bangabandhu, to give free healthcare services to people.

SWACHIP Secretary General Professor Dr MA Aziz is supervising the activities of the camp. "We have arranged the camp on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth anniversary. We are distributing sufficient medicines along with free medical services among the people," he said.

Awami League Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, MP, inaugurated the health camp on March 19. SWACHIP will run the camp till March 25. People can take services at the camp from 10am to 3pm every day.

On the first day (March 19) of the health camp, a total of 493 patients received free medical treatment from prominent physicians of the country while 889 people received treatment on the second day (March 20) and 1,643 patients on the third day (March 21). -BSS







