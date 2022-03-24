Video
Schoolboy's throat-slit body found in Tangail

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

TANGAIL, Mar 23: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a schoolboy from a waterbody in Kalihati upazila of Tangail on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Rahat, 13, son of Shahadat Hossain of Agbaniya village of the upazila. He was a student of class VII of Balla Coronation High School.
Locals said Rahat remained missing since Tuesday night.
Locals spotted the throat-slit body in the waterbody at Kagujipara and informed police, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalihati Police Station Mollah Azizur Rahman.
The body was later sent to hospital morgue for autopsy.
Police detained two people for interrogation, the OC said.
Besides, processes are underway to file a case in this regard.     -UNB


