No online tickets brings suffering to passengers

Due to the suspension of online ticket sales railway passengers have been suffering greatly. They have to stand in line for hours to buy tickets. Many are not getting tickets to specific destinations due to long queues of passengers.

Besides, the Booking Masters of the railways are struggling to provide tickets at the ticket counters.

Earlier, the railways announced that due to the change in online ticketing operator of Bangladesh Railway, the sale of online tickets will be closed from the midnight of March 20 to midnight of March 25 to facilitate the changeover. Meanwhile, all the tickets will be sold manually from the counter.

Visiting Dhaka Railway Station at Kamalapur on Wednesday it was seen that thousands of people were standing in line for a long time for tickets in front of the ticket counters.

Meanwhile, passengers were complaining that Bangladesh Railway has stopped selling online tickets without any preparation. Many passengers were not aware of it and had to go to the counter to buy tickets. But after waiting in line for a long time, they found out tickets were not available.

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said in a press conference on March 14 at the Rail Bhaban in the city, Railway recently appointed a joint venture firm led by Shohoz, Bangladesh's largest online ticket destination, to operate online ticking services for the next five years.

Earlier, the tickets were sold by Computer Network Systems (CNS). Shahoz got the responsibility by winning an open bid for the operation. Shohoz will take charge from March 26 this year.







