Govt firmly committed to upholding human rights: Speaker Shirin

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Wednesday said the government is firmly committed to upholding human rights, the rule of law and constitutional governance in Bangladesh.

"The government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is firmly determined and committed to upholding human rights, the rule of law, non-discrimination and constitutional governance in Bangladesh and it established National Human Rights Commission in 2009," she said.

The speaker was speaking at a seminar on 'Human Rights in the 21st Century: Rhetoric and Reality', arranged by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS), at its auditorium in the capital.

Speaking as the chief guest, Dr Shirin reiterated that Bangladesh is strongly committed to advancing and safeguarding human rights and the fundamental freedom of its people.

She recalled the speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which was delivered in the United Nations General Assembly in 1974 where Bangabandhu stated, "The very struggle of Bangladesh symbolised the universal struggle for peace and justice".

The speaker said since the independence, Bangladesh stands firmly by the side of the oppressed people of the world.

Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Nasima Begum said since the establishment of the Commission, it has been working relentlessly to protect the inalienable fundamental human rights of all individuals and improve the standards of human rights in the country.

She said the performance of Bangladesh in some areas is praiseworthy.

According to the World Economic Forum, Bangladesh holds the topmost position in ensuring gender equality in South Asia seven times in a row, she added.

In his address, BIISS Director General Major General Mohammad Maksudur Rahman highlighted the importance of the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in terms of protecting political, social, cultural, and economic rights.

Though the violation of human rights is a global concern, Bangladesh has been a shining example, he said, adding that it has played an exemplary role in the UN peacekeeping operations as well as provided shelter to more than one million forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar on humanitarian grounds.

Such humane gesture has been lauded by the UN and international community, he added.

BIISS Chairman Ambassador Kazi Imtiaz Hossain presided over the meeting, a BIISS press release said.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Kazi Imtiaz Hossain said despite being a developing country, Bangladesh has managed quite successfully to uphold its human rights protection and promotion records.

He further argued that although Bangladesh is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention nor its 1967 Protocol; Bangladesh sheltered and provided relief for over 10,00,000 Rohingyas fleeing Myanmar.

Therefore, Ambassador Imtiaz said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been honoured by the term "Mother of Humanity".

Huma Khan, Senior Human Rights Advisor for UN System, gave presentation on "Framework of Global Human Rights and Good Practices " while Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman, Director, BILIA and former Chairman, NHRC, presented a paper on "In the Twilight of Human Rights Law: Diversity and Social Justice in Perspective".

Shubhash Wostey, Senior Protection Officer, UNHCR, presented his paper on "International Protection and Human Rights" while Aroma Dutta, MP, on "Ensuring Rights for Invisible Communities". -BSS













