The plight of River Boral

We are worried over the way the River Boral is trembling in the balance. A news report lately published in this regard not only painted the sorry state of the dying river alone, it also echoed the muted cry of other important water bodies drying up and encroached across the country. Unfortunately, the reasons that are shown behind the destructive condition of Boral are also no different from the cases in other rivers.



Experts' findings of unplanned sluice gates, illegal installations, water pollution and indiscriminate river grabbing behind the jeopardized condition of Boral rightly points out ill-treatment our rivers are grappling with. Boral stands as a glaring example of our sheer negligence, blatant apathy and top-down inefficiency in the country's river management mechanism. Some 40 kilometers of Boral, the lifeline of Chalanbeel flowing through Baraigram Upazila of Natore has been allegedly occupied with 1178 illegal installations and 14 Water pollution sources. The documentary evidence in this daily shows how the once mighty, youthful river has narrowed to a canal.



Its geographical position is enough to give us a clear idea of the river's importance from country's socio-economic and historical point of view. The river awash with the memoirs of Noble laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore, originating as branch of the Padma River in Rajshahi, confluxes with Jamuna River at Nakila in Sirajganj flowing over three districts stretching 210 kilometres.



According to the Jatiya Committee of Boral Rakkha Andolon, a sluice gate was installed by Water Development Board (WDB) to increase water flow in 1982. But the following years, char appeared on Padma's bed causing siltation at the mouth of the sluice gate, ultimately turned it dysfunctional. At the same time more sluice gates, dykes were set up on the river bed disrupting the river's navigability. Taking this advantage, land grabbers jumped into a grabbing-spree of river's dried up land.



Our question is why the sluice gates were then not installed following adequate study and soil test. However, the economy, especially of the North Bengal that once gathered momentum surrounding the Boral, no doubt has been facing serious challenges. Surely, it has forced many to change their original profession, adversely impacting their lives and livelihoods. Fate of millions of farmers of the country is dependent on this river. Vast swathes of arable land are denied of proper irrigation due to acute shortage of water in the river during monsoon.



Such unrelenting strangulation of our rivers and other water bodies must stop right now, and the government must show zero tolerance in protecting them from quick extinction. We urge river authorities concerned to immediately restore the river Boral from the grips of encroachers and bring the culprits under book. We cannot leave our source of aquatic resources uncared for any longer.

