Tuberculosis’s effect on economy

Dear Sir

Although there is no basis for saying that there is no cure for tuberculosis, this slogan of the government to cure tuberculosis is very old but due to lack of sincerity, tuberculosis has not come under complete control yet.



It is not possible to control tuberculosis only through TB Day centered programs and discussions in meetings and seminars. Government and non-government organizations need to work diligently to eradicate tuberculosis and reach the desired goals. Tuberculosis is as deadly as AIDS, according to a report by the Global Alliance for TB Drug Development. The disease accounts for one-third of all deaths in the world between the ages of 15 and 44.



For the third world, tuberculosis will bring a death threat in the next ten years that will adversely affect the national budgets of those countries. They fear that 6 per cent of the total GDP will have to be spent in this sector. Government should proper steps for this issue.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID