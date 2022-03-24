New equations of the Middle East

In the infancy of civilization, the Middle East has seen many of the world's oldest cultures and civilizations. This history dates back to the beginning of human colonization, and has continued to reach the Middle East, the modern nation-state of today, through several pre- and post-Islamic empires.



Geographically, the Middle East has served as a bridge between Europe and Asia since the Far East. In the twentieth century, oil mines began to be discovered in various countries of the Middle East, and the politics of the Middle East changed.



In post-World War II international politics, the Middle East refers to all Arab countries, from Morocco in the west to Iraq in the east, including the non-Arab countries Turkey, Iran and Israel. Although South Asian countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan are considered as 'Greater Middle East' countries, their cultural similarities are less with those of Arab countries.



The Arab League was formed with seven countries at one time, but over time the membership of the Arab League has increased as the nation-states have been formed. Twenty-two countries are currently members of the Arab League. For various reasons, the Middle East occupies an important place in international politics.



In international politics, just as there are no permanent friends, there are no permanent enemies. This is exactly the reason why the current nation-state has no control over the tide of modern politics.



One can only guess at the possible behavior of the rulers of a state in the past and present. Provisional analysis is provided. So the global political structure is always changing.



Just as 9/11 changed the course of the whole world, so did 1989 change the traditional face of the Arab world. It was the ninth year of the Arab world. Several important events in a row have changed the face of the Middle East. The most notable of these are the Iranian Revolution, the attack on the Grand Mosque, and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.



The revolution in Iran in February of the same year and the attack on Mecca Mukarramah in November-December led by Abdullah al-Qahtani shook the foundations of the Ahl al-Saud. At other times, Qahtani's attack might have been a mere 'accident' in history. But in the political context of the Middle East, the incident did not go down the list of accidents, but turned the tide of history.



The events revealed the Saudi family's politics at home and abroad, the determination of enemies and even the direction of self-identification. Shia-Sunni duality begins in regional politics. In domestic politics, the government resorted to scholars to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. The government-scholar relationship takes on a new dimension.



The biggest blow comes to the oppressed Palestinians. Because, after this incident, Nasser's proposed pan-Arabism or 'Arab-Nationalism' was replaced by 'Arab-Nationalism'. Saudi became only Saudis, Egyptians Egyptians, Jordanians Jordanians, Palestine 'Palestinians'. The Palestinians have lost their "Arab" connection to the whole region. Muslim connections were lost long before Nasser's pan-Arabism, during World War I.



On the one hand, the focus of American attention has shifted from the Middle East to China. In the seventies and eighties, America wanted absolute dominance in the Middle East to keep the 'standard of living' of American citizens right! Huge amounts of oil needed to supply their factories, vehicles, production, uninterrupted supply of daily burger-Coca-Cola. The whole of the Middle East has been a victim of American standard of living for forty years in a row.



But now the Middle East has lost its relative importance as a result of increasing use of clean energy on the one hand, and multidimensional sources of mineral resources on the other. Bigger than that, now China has to stop. As a result, the Middle East is not at the center of US foreign policy.



On the other hand, the oil-dependent countries of the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, are now realizing the imminent crisis. As a result, everyone has started concentrating on all sectors including multidimensionality of economy, development of the country, research. The days of eating oil and dancing are coming to an end.



But what is most needed for economic development is peace and stability. If there is political instability in the neighboring country, it affects the whole region. The heat of the Saudi-Yemen crisis is now being felt. Riyadh's economy is in shambles if there is no peace on the other side of the border. Since all countries have an economic vision, they also have an understanding and unwritten support for the pre-conditions needed to achieve economic prosperity.



Besides, Turkey's capability has played an important role in siding with the rulers of the Middle East. There was a strong possibility that if Turkey had not sent troops, Qatar would have been the target of direct aggression. While Turkey has been a staunch supporter of its small ally Qatar, Trump had been busy pulling money out of Arab pockets. His policy was to end the days of free security, now security must be 'bought'.



Like Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE could be the victims of ruthless deception. This time, although the US was in favour of the Saudi-Emirati bloc, they did not make a mistake in realizing the reality.



Turkey's ability is also eye-catching. They have the capability to supply all types of mid-range weapons, from needlework to sophisticated drones. This is an important aspect of Arab-Israeli relations. The Arab dictators used to lick Israel to please America. To buy weapons, to buy spyware and to gain 'ability' to suppress public opinion.



The Arab authorities are already beginning to understand, so the situation is being re-established. It seems that neither side wants a 'Cold War' in the Middle East. That is why there are frequent meetings to end it.



Representatives of the Saudi-Iranian enemy have also met on the sidelines of the last OIC summit, and no one wants to miss out. Tehran has said that if diplomatic relations are restored, there will be a railway line from Mashhad to Jeddah via Tehran. However, the Saudis have not commented on the matter. When Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Egypt stand in a row - what will the Middle East look like?

M.Athar Noor, Student, International relations, University of Chittagong











