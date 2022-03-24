Role of livestock in our economy

The livestock sector has been playing an important role in our economy. It can solve the problems of malnutrition, unemployment, empowerment of women, growth of fertility of agricultural land, making talented nation and earning foreign exchange. Meat, egg and milk play in a vital role to meet the demands food of animal origin in our everyday life. In accordance with the article 18(1) of our Constitution, "The state shall regard the rising of the level of nutrition and the improvement of public health as among its primary duties."



The Department of Livestock Service reported that the contribution of livestock in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Bangladesh is 1.47% with GDP growth rate of livestock at 3.47%. Approximately, 20% of the people in the country are directly engaged with the livestock sector.



Livestock playing a significant role in traditional farming, supply of food of animal origin and extensive employment generation. Now a day's government and private sector are working together to meet the demands of adequate and safe meat, milk and egg of the country. The overall agricultural sector is working hand in hand to achieve the sustainable development goal declared by the United Nations.



Since eighties contribution of livestock sector are increasing day by day, opportunity of employment, number of commercial farm and production of livestock increased surprisingly. Production of meat, milk and egg in 1971-72 were five lakh metric ton, ten lakh metric ton and 150 crores respectively, which has increased in 76.74 metric ton, 106.80 metric ton and 1736 crore in 2019-20.



Demands of animal origin food are increasing due to rapid economic development, reduction of hardcore poor and health consciousness among the people in the country. Every year first June, World Milk Day is celebrated, in the country, to create nutrition awareness among people. The milk production in the country is far behind than the demand of the country. Now it is an urgent need to remove barriers and support this sub sector to meet the demand of the country.



Since 2013, second Friday of October is observed as World Egg Day in the country, with the patronization of World Egg Commission. Demand of sacrificial livestock of Eid ul Adha in the country are fulfilled by the country's own supply. Now we need to increase the supply of meat, milk and egg to mitigate the supply of food of animal origin in a rapid speed. Therefore, we need to follow science based modern technology to upgrade breed development and give adequate coverage to animal health. Supply of feed and fodder at affordable price round the year is essential for smooth growth in this sector.



Animal disease diagnosis, disease surveillance and treatment of anthrax, bird flu, swain flu, nipa virus, rabies should get more public attention. To protect our livestock and food items, we must take more protective measure, by monitoring the activities of 24 quarantine stations of the country. These surveillance activities could be effective through strengthening digitization of information, e-livestock services, livestock support mobile apps and software-based reporting activities.



The production and distribution of vaccine needed to be more organized to curb and treatment of infectious disease. Treatment facilities of livestock and poultry need to reach out to the door steps of remote areas farmers. We have to ensure the supply of quality and standard medicine at the same time. Awareness about the dangers of urging medication without the advice of veterinarian, especially the need to raise awareness about the dangers of using antibiotics should be raised.



Establishment of the modern slaughterhouses is now the demand of the time. While there are some good ones are operating in big cities, we need to establish more modern slaughterhouses across the country. New diseases and pathogens can enter through imported or locally produced food of animal origin, and seeds, embryos, parent stock eggs in the country. We need to control spread of harmful chemicals, bio chemicals molecules and other possible threat by maintaining strict quality control based on science and good practices.



A modern quality control laboratory has been established in Savar, near Dhaka for livestock and poultry related services. This laboratory has earned ISO 17025-2015 standard accreditation from Bangladesh Accreditation Board in 2021. The laboratory can test quality of adolescents breeding materials, food of animal origin, pesticides chemicals, fertilizers, mycotoxins, hormone, antibiotics, formalin, melamine, dyes, bacteria, anthrax, tuberculosis, salmonella, E. coli and seventy other tests.



Any government- nongovernment organizations, livestock and poultry farm owner can test their samples from there by paying fees. Department of livestock services has taken Livestock and Dairy Development Project to modernize the sector with 4280 crore Takas funded by the World Bank. Some components of this project will be implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization to upgrade the sector as per international standard.



Due to Covid-19, livestock sector of Bangladesh suffers a great loss. Every small and big farm has suffered deeply, for breakdown of their supply chain and sales. Weak supply and sales system are the main weakness to flourish livestock and poultry sector, even at the normal time. Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association claimed that nearly 12 million litres of milk were unsold at very outset of pandemics. Other producers' association also claimed their losses at same time. Therefore, ensuring a good supply chain system is the prerequisites of the success of the sector.



Development of livestock resources depends on veterinary health services, support services, supply of biological products, quality production inputs, extension services, prevention and control and treatment of disease and cooperation between private and public sectors. Government and the private sector have taken various initiatives to increase productivity and artificial insemination system to raise the standard of this sector. Gradually this sector is moving towards science based modern commercial trade and industry.



Expansion of veterinary education has been extended in different parts of the country from diploma to graduation and post graduation level. Size of government departments has been expanded with adequate manpower. Now we need to provide training on poultry and animal husbandry, treatment and improved animal farming to the youths, landless small farmers and small farm owner to create employment opportunity and enhance productivity in this sector. Better marketing facilities and commercial production are key factor to develop this sub sector. If we can give proper policy support, our rural economy will flourish in manifold.

Advocate Shahedul Islam is a Columnist, and Fahad Abdullah is a freelance journalist







