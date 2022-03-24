

Bangabandhu and Liberation War



From the very beginning after partition, the Pakistani rulers continued to persecute, exploit and propagate the Bengalis. The Pakistani rulers first attacked our mother tongue and culture and our Bengali language was established through the bloody movement of 1952. The United Front was formed in 1954 and the 21-point demands of the United Front played a strong role against the exploitation and oppression of the then Pakistani government.



In 1958, Ayub Khan issued martial law to stop the politics of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and deprive the people of Bangladesh of their rights. Democratic and parliamentary system of government was abolished and various political parties were banned and many popular and progressive political leaders of the country were tortured in the name of curbing corruption.



Bangabandhu's struggle against the dictator and military ruler Ayub Khan continued and at one stage the government left. In 1966, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman announced a six-point movement that was a major blow to Pakistani rulers.



According to Obaidul Haque, a prominent political researcher, six points were the advance birth certificate of independent Bangladesh. Six points were the charter of Bengali liberation. The six-point program was basically the main demand of Bengali autonomy. In 1968, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was made the No. 1 accused in the Agartala conspiracy case and this false and fabricated case was made with the intention of killing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



But through the mass uprising of 1969, the Bengali nation freed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from prison. Election was held in 1970 and the Awami League under the leadership of Bangabandhu won an absolute majority but the government of Pakistan resorted to various tactics in the transfer of power.



Bangabandhu called the Non-Cooperation Movement and it succeeded through spontaneous participation of Bengalis. From 2 March to 25 March, 1971, at the call of Bangabandhu, all-out non-cooperation was observed all over Bengal. Bangabandhu guessed the trick of the Pak government and on March 7, 1971 he delivered an everlasting speech on the right and freedom of the people of Bengal.



Bangabandhu's speech on March 7 is one of the best speeches in the world for its uniqueness, profoundness, multidimensional and dynamic character, extraordinary multiplication and directional excellence. Nationalism, socialism, democracy and secularism were clearly reflected in Bangabandhu's speech. In his speech, he spoke of Bengali nationalism and the economic, democratic, cultural and political emancipation of the people of Bengal.



Through this speech Bangabandhu called for war of liberation and independence. He said, ' The struggle this time is a struggle for freedom-- the struggle this time is a struggle for emancipation.'



On the night of March 25, the Pakistani army launched a brutal attack on the sleeping Bengali nation and carried out a brutal massacre. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was arrested that night, but before his arrest, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman issued a written declaration of independence. The original declaration was in English.



'' This may be my last message. From today Bangladesh is independent. I call upon the people of Bangladesh wherever you might be and with whatever you have to resist the army of occupation to the last. Your fight must go on until the last soldier of Pakistan occupation army is expelled from the soil of Bangladesh and final victory is achieved.''



The message reached various parts of the country at midnight on March 25 and through EPR transmission on March 26. The massacre and brutal attack started at midnight on 25th March and immediately Bangabandhu wrote another message which was also sent and broadcast. His second message of the Declaration of Independence was as follows.



'' Pak army suddenly attacked EPR base at Pilkhana and Rajarbag police line killing citizens, street battles are going on in every streets of Dacca, Chittagong. I appeal to the nations of the world for help. Our freedom fighters are arrogantly fighting with the enemies to free the motherland. I appeal and order you all in the name of Almighty Allah to the last drop of blood to liberate the country. Ask police, EPR, Bengal Regiment and Ansar to stand by you and to fight, no compromise, victory is ours. Drive out the enemies from the holy soil of the motherland. Convey this message to all Awami League leaders, workers, and other patriots and lovers of freedom. ''

May Allah bless you. Joy Bangla,

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Dr. Ajay Roy mentioned that the message was caught at Salimpur station in Chittagong including police and EPR stations in different parts of the country. Realizing the importance of Bangabandhu's message, the officers and employees at that time took initiative at home and abroad at the risk of life and conveyed it to the Awami League leaders in Chittagong.



As a result, the message was caught on the Coastal Radio Station (VWC) in Kolkata. Bangabandhu's declaration of independence was broadcast from Chittagong Kalurghat radio station. Bangabandhu sent his declaration of independence from Dhaka to Chittagong through a transmitter kept at Balda Garden.



The war of liberation started with the declaration of independence by Bangabandhu and independent-sovereign Bangladesh emerged through 9 months of bloody war at the cost of 3 million lives. Bangabandhu's declaration of Independence on March 26, 1971 has been included in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.



The Declaration of Independence is approved by the Constituent Assembly and is incorporated as an integral part of the Constitution. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's continuous movements: March 7th speech, Declaration of Independence on 26 March 1971, the War of Liberation and our Independence are inseparable.



Bangabandhu, a charismatic and dynamic leader liberated the Bengali nation from exploitation and slavery and gave birth to an independent-sovereign Bangladesh. That is why Bangladesh and Bangabandhu are inseparable.

Majhar Mannan, Assistant Professor,

B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment.











