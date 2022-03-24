

Bangladesh at crossroad of GSP, GSP+ & LDC graduation



According to EU, the primary purpose of the GSP is to contribute to the "�eradication of poverty and the promotion of sustainable development and good governance in the developing countries". In parallel to giving unilateral preferences under the GSP scheme, the EU is negotiating a number of FTAs with many of its most important trading partners with a plan of the reform and to consider whether the GSP should be conceived a possible 'soft landing' tool for these countries, or whether on the contrary.



EU wants to make FTAs more attractive and therefore make the GSP a "harder alternative". To this end, the EU might choose to reform the GSP as a "hard-fall" option by limiting its use and attractiveness. For those developing countries that might not be able or willing to conclude an FTA on the terms negotiated by EU, might have serious negative consequences. Most of the competitors of Bangladesh like Vietnam and India have already signed FTA with EU. Bangladesh not yet even starts negotiating with EU.



In a policy reform paper in 2011, EU has expressed the necessity to carefully assess the continued relevance of the GSP in the evolving the commercial policy in terms of governance, social, labour and environmental standards (the set of international conventions to benefit from the GSP+). The EU has been engaged or will engage in an increasing number of FTAs with developing countries. This of course leads to a reduction of the number of developing countries relying on the GSP. In this context, a key strategic consideration is whether the reform should provide a 'soft landing' or a 'hard fall' for countries that are not able or willing to conclude an FTA with the EU.



Due to condition of EU for reforms, Bangladesh government proposed a six-year roadmap to the EU, agreeing to amend the labour law and rules, to comply with the ILO and EU labour standards by 2026. Accordingly, an European Union mission came to Dhaka on 13 March 2022 to inspect Bangladesh's labour and human rights standards to determine the country's eligibility for the trade facility under the Everything but Arms (EBA) regime which will expire on 31st December 2023. The visiting mission has expressed its frustration as Bangladesh failed to implement the agreed roadmap to address labour rights and safety issues in the RMG sector.



The EU figured out the failures in achieving the expected improvements in the work environment, labour inspection and factory remediation in the RMG sector. Besides, it expressed disappointment over the non-functional Remediation Coordination Cell--a national initiative that monitors and coordinates the factory remedial works--the complex process of forming trade unions and pending amendments of different laws related to labour rights.



Bangladesh labour law, which originally came into force in 2006, has been substantially revised twice (once in 2013 and again in 2018). The Labour Rules under the law have also been formulated in 2015. The amendments included providing basic facilities like rest and lunchtime, establishing trade union rights, safety committees in factories, ensuring basic health and safety for workers, eliminating employment of children under twelve years of age etc; although full elimination of child labour is difficult in Bangladesh, given the socio-economic realities.



Besides, the Labour Act does not cover the large number of domestic workers in Bangladesh, and child labour is one of the dominant forms in this area. Many of the terms are not clearly defined in the law. As for example- the workers are allowed to select their leaders only from workers at the establishment which will enable employers to force out union leaders by firing them due to other reasons, such as 'unruly behaviour'. But, the term 'unruly behaviour' has not been defined properly in the labour law. The elected leader will loss the position with the termination of employment.



There are still various gaps in the law as well, such as the absence of clear definitions of harassment, forced labour, no defined provisions for workplace harassment, violence against workers etc. Elimination of child labour is difficult for Bangladesh.

Unfortunately, there is no specific law against violence against workers in the workplace. There are no direct links of punishments for harassment prescribed in the law, as the punishment only talks about 'ungentlemanly conduct', with no clear definition. Major amendments/revisions require to include the elimination of provisions that allowed the employment of workers under the age of twelve and the establishment of an administrative process for trade union registration and labour inspection etc. The labour courts of Bangladesh have historically suffered from problems of backlogs, where cases take years to reach a proper verdict.



Trade union registration has been improving steadily but after the adoption of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the success rate in union registration has increased from 65 per cent in 2017 before the adoption of the SOPs to 79.85 per cent after their adoption, then 74.85 per cent in 2018, and 74 per cent up to July 2019. However, a large part of these trade unions are found to be non-functional.



Another major concern is the existence of EPZ laws that restrict the application of the labour law in the EPZ areas. There are restrictive provisions in the EPZ laws as well, such as section 109, which empowers the EPZ authority to cancel the registration of Workers' Welfare Associations (WWAs) if that association is involved in any kind of 'malpractice'. However, the term is not properly defined anywhere in the law.



Besides, the basic challenge for ratifying The Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, 1957is the fact that the labour law of Bangladesh does not clearly address the forced labour issue, as there is no clear definition of forced labour in the law. The experts have come to a conclusion that the amendment in the labour laws should not only be done for the EU but for the betterment of the country.



Regard to environment and climate change, Bangladesh must report as per The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora--known as CITES--is an international agreement, signed by 183 parties, designed to ensure that international trade in animals and plants does not threaten their survival in the wild. It must implement the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer and phase-down of hydro fluorocarbons (HFCs) by cutting their production and consumption. Given their zero impact on the depletion of the ozone layer, HFCs are currently used as replacements of hydro chlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), however they are powerful greenhouse gases.



Recently, government has decided to ratify the ILO Convention 138 on minimum age but fixed the minimum age for employment is 14. Bangladesh must sign other convention of ILO and accordingly amend the labour and other laws to meet the criteria of GSP (everything but arms). Bangladesh needs to uphold international conventions on human rights, labour rights, environment and good governance to be eligible for the revised GSP and GSP-Plus facility.



Bangladesh has long way to go and fulfil the agreed obligations to get benefits of EVA beyond 31st December 2023 and also another option of GSP+ after LDC graduation. The best and easiest option for Bangladesh is free trade agreement (FTA) with EU. Finally, the choice is ours to take a soft or hard lending from GSP facility for export to EU market.

M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist









Bangladesh is currently enjoying duty-free access to 27 EU countries for all products except arms. However, the current GSP scheme will end in 2023 and a new scheme in its place will take effect from the first day of 2024. On the other hand, Bangladesh is going to graduate from LDC by 2026 and in negotiation with the EU for enjoying trade privileges beyond the graduation from LDC in 2026 and three years grace period till 2029. Again, Bangladesh is appealing for GSP+ facilities after graduation. EU is not 'happy' with the existing labour and human rights in Bangladesh. It has become complex situation.According to EU, the primary purpose of the GSP is to contribute to the "�eradication of poverty and the promotion of sustainable development and good governance in the developing countries". In parallel to giving unilateral preferences under the GSP scheme, the EU is negotiating a number of FTAs with many of its most important trading partners with a plan of the reform and to consider whether the GSP should be conceived a possible 'soft landing' tool for these countries, or whether on the contrary.EU wants to make FTAs more attractive and therefore make the GSP a "harder alternative". To this end, the EU might choose to reform the GSP as a "hard-fall" option by limiting its use and attractiveness. For those developing countries that might not be able or willing to conclude an FTA on the terms negotiated by EU, might have serious negative consequences. Most of the competitors of Bangladesh like Vietnam and India have already signed FTA with EU. Bangladesh not yet even starts negotiating with EU.In a policy reform paper in 2011, EU has expressed the necessity to carefully assess the continued relevance of the GSP in the evolving the commercial policy in terms of governance, social, labour and environmental standards (the set of international conventions to benefit from the GSP+). The EU has been engaged or will engage in an increasing number of FTAs with developing countries. This of course leads to a reduction of the number of developing countries relying on the GSP. In this context, a key strategic consideration is whether the reform should provide a 'soft landing' or a 'hard fall' for countries that are not able or willing to conclude an FTA with the EU.Due to condition of EU for reforms, Bangladesh government proposed a six-year roadmap to the EU, agreeing to amend the labour law and rules, to comply with the ILO and EU labour standards by 2026. Accordingly, an European Union mission came to Dhaka on 13 March 2022 to inspect Bangladesh's labour and human rights standards to determine the country's eligibility for the trade facility under the Everything but Arms (EBA) regime which will expire on 31st December 2023. The visiting mission has expressed its frustration as Bangladesh failed to implement the agreed roadmap to address labour rights and safety issues in the RMG sector.The EU figured out the failures in achieving the expected improvements in the work environment, labour inspection and factory remediation in the RMG sector. Besides, it expressed disappointment over the non-functional Remediation Coordination Cell--a national initiative that monitors and coordinates the factory remedial works--the complex process of forming trade unions and pending amendments of different laws related to labour rights.Bangladesh labour law, which originally came into force in 2006, has been substantially revised twice (once in 2013 and again in 2018). The Labour Rules under the law have also been formulated in 2015. The amendments included providing basic facilities like rest and lunchtime, establishing trade union rights, safety committees in factories, ensuring basic health and safety for workers, eliminating employment of children under twelve years of age etc; although full elimination of child labour is difficult in Bangladesh, given the socio-economic realities.Besides, the Labour Act does not cover the large number of domestic workers in Bangladesh, and child labour is one of the dominant forms in this area. Many of the terms are not clearly defined in the law. As for example- the workers are allowed to select their leaders only from workers at the establishment which will enable employers to force out union leaders by firing them due to other reasons, such as 'unruly behaviour'. But, the term 'unruly behaviour' has not been defined properly in the labour law. The elected leader will loss the position with the termination of employment.There are still various gaps in the law as well, such as the absence of clear definitions of harassment, forced labour, no defined provisions for workplace harassment, violence against workers etc. Elimination of child labour is difficult for Bangladesh.Unfortunately, there is no specific law against violence against workers in the workplace. There are no direct links of punishments for harassment prescribed in the law, as the punishment only talks about 'ungentlemanly conduct', with no clear definition. Major amendments/revisions require to include the elimination of provisions that allowed the employment of workers under the age of twelve and the establishment of an administrative process for trade union registration and labour inspection etc. The labour courts of Bangladesh have historically suffered from problems of backlogs, where cases take years to reach a proper verdict.Trade union registration has been improving steadily but after the adoption of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the success rate in union registration has increased from 65 per cent in 2017 before the adoption of the SOPs to 79.85 per cent after their adoption, then 74.85 per cent in 2018, and 74 per cent up to July 2019. However, a large part of these trade unions are found to be non-functional.Another major concern is the existence of EPZ laws that restrict the application of the labour law in the EPZ areas. There are restrictive provisions in the EPZ laws as well, such as section 109, which empowers the EPZ authority to cancel the registration of Workers' Welfare Associations (WWAs) if that association is involved in any kind of 'malpractice'. However, the term is not properly defined anywhere in the law.Besides, the basic challenge for ratifying The Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, 1957is the fact that the labour law of Bangladesh does not clearly address the forced labour issue, as there is no clear definition of forced labour in the law. The experts have come to a conclusion that the amendment in the labour laws should not only be done for the EU but for the betterment of the country.Regard to environment and climate change, Bangladesh must report as per The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora--known as CITES--is an international agreement, signed by 183 parties, designed to ensure that international trade in animals and plants does not threaten their survival in the wild. It must implement the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer and phase-down of hydro fluorocarbons (HFCs) by cutting their production and consumption. Given their zero impact on the depletion of the ozone layer, HFCs are currently used as replacements of hydro chlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), however they are powerful greenhouse gases.Recently, government has decided to ratify the ILO Convention 138 on minimum age but fixed the minimum age for employment is 14. Bangladesh must sign other convention of ILO and accordingly amend the labour and other laws to meet the criteria of GSP (everything but arms). Bangladesh needs to uphold international conventions on human rights, labour rights, environment and good governance to be eligible for the revised GSP and GSP-Plus facility.Bangladesh has long way to go and fulfil the agreed obligations to get benefits of EVA beyond 31st December 2023 and also another option of GSP+ after LDC graduation. The best and easiest option for Bangladesh is free trade agreement (FTA) with EU. Finally, the choice is ours to take a soft or hard lending from GSP facility for export to EU market.M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist