Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:22 AM
Santals celebrate Baha Parab at Gobindaganj

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Santal girls performing a traditional dance to celebrate Baha Parab at Gobindaganj on Wednesday. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, Mar 23: Baha Parab was celebrated at Santal inhabited areas of Gobindaganj Upazila in the district on Wednesday with a call to promote the cultural heritage and tradition of the Santal by the government.
Marking the festival, Abalamban, a voluntary organization which works for the welfare and rights of the Santal community, organized different programmes.
The programmes included bringing out rally, rendering songs, performing dance and arrangement of cultural events.
Apart from it, a discussion meeting organized by Abalamban was also held at Tallapara Village under Kamdia Union of the upazila  in the morning around 11 am in cooperation with Manusher Jonno Foundation.
Probir Chakrabartee, executive director of Abalamban  addressed the function as chief guest.
The function was also addressed, among others, by female UP member Mazida Begum, indigenous leader Michael Hembrom and Golam Rabbani Musa, a leader of Adibashi Bangali Parishad.
The speakers, in their speech, said the language, culture and tradition of the Santal are ignored; as a result, their hereditary traditions are being extinct.  
In this context, they demanded of the government to take necessary steps to promote the culture of the Santal side by side with protecting their language, heritage and tradition.
Indigenous leader Michael Hembrom said, Baha means flower and parab means festival.
Men, women and children of the Santal community are dressed in traditional attire and render songs and perform dances at the festival, and they also welcome the Spring, queen of all seasons, in different rituals.
Then, seven cultural teams of the Santal rendered songs and performed dances.



