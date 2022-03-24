Video
Home Countryside

Man held for raping disabled girl at Nabinagar

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Our Correspondent

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Mar 23: Police arrested a man in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Sunday on charge of raping a physically-disabled girl.
The arrested person is Ismail, 48, a resident of Jinodpur area in the upazila.
Police sources said the victim was physically-challenged by birth. Her father died a long time ago. On Saturday afternoon, Ismail allegedly raped the girl when her mother was not at home.
The girl's mother lodged a written complaint with Nabinagar Police Station in this connection.
Following this, police arrested the rapist and produced him before the court on Sunday.


