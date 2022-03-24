Video
Home Countryside

Covid-19: Three more people die, eight more infected in Rajshahi Division

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 23: Three more people died of and eight more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.
Three more women died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said of the deceased, two had been suffering with the virus symptoms while another died of post-Covid complexities.
Of them, one was from Rajshahi, Kushtia, and Chapainawabganj districts each.
Some 12 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 34-bed capacity till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, five more people have tested positive for the virus in three districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,19,179 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said the daily infection figure is showing the escalating trends compared to the previous day's three.
Of the newly infected people, three were in Rajshahi, and one in Naogaon and Joypurhat districts each.
A total of 1,747 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of them, 705 were from Bogura, 341 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 179 from Natore districts as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.
Among the total infected, 1,15,516 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 17 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.
Earlier, some three people have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,19,174 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
He said the daily infection figure is showing the falling trends compared to the previous day's 11.
All of the newly infected people are residents of Pabna District.
A total of 1,747 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of the total deceased, 705 were from Bogura, 341 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 179 from Natore districts as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.
Among the total infected, 1,15,499 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 56 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the divisional director added.


Covid-19: Three more people die, eight more infected in Rajshahi Division
