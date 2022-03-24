13 nabbed with drugs in six districts

A total of 13 people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Kishoreganj, Cox's Bazar, Kushtia, Rajshahi, Brahmanbaria and Kurigram, in four days.

KISHOREGANJ: Two people were arrested along with yaba tablets and hemp in separate drives in Nikli and Sadar upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 780 yaba tablets from Nikli Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Md Wajibul, 24, son of Md Nurul Haque, a resident of Vatibaradia Village in the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Aliarpar area of the upazila at night, arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Nikli Police Station (PS) in this connection, the RAB official added.

In another drive, a RAB team arrested one person with 10kg hemp in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Arrestee Md Ismail Mia, 32, was identified as son of late Piyer Hossain of Chandiber Baparipara Village in Bhairab Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan confirmed the information. He said RAB members raided Akrampur CNG Stand area in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila at noon and arrested him with 10kg hemp, Tk 800 and one mobile set.

A case under Narcotics Control Acts has been filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, he added.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested a Rohingya woman along with 1,560 yaba tablets from Pekua Upazila in the district on Monday noon.

The arrested person is Nur Nahar, 43, wife of Sabi Ullah, a resident of Rohingya Camp No. 24.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Pekua College Gate Chowmuhani Station at noon and arrested her along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Pekua PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Wednesday noon.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 500 grams of hemp from Daulatpur Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.

The arrested person is Saiful Islam Panch Ful, son of Azizul Dak Ala, a resident of Sirajnagar School Para Village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Daulatpur PS Rokonuzzaman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area on the Alinagar-Sirajnagar Road at around 10am and arrested him along with the hemp from a motorcycle.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Daulatpur PS in this connection, the SI added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Jabed Hasan confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Two people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Bagha and Puthia upazilas of the district in four days.

Police, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 150 bottles of phensedyl from Bagha Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Shahjahan Ali, 45, son of Nurul Huda, a resident of Gokulpur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Gokulpur area in the upazila at night, and arrested Shahjahan from his house. At that time, 150 bottles of phensedyl were also seized from his possession.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bagha PS against the detainee in this connection.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, RAB members in a drive arrested a young man along with heroin in Puthia Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Mahmud Hasan Rabbel, 23, a resident of Agla Village under Puthia Upazila.

RAB-5 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Belpukur area in the upazila at night and arrested Rabbel along with one kilogram of heroin.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Belpukur PS in this connection.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police have arrested six drug peddlers along with 13 litres of liquor and two kilograms of cannabis from Nabinagar Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Basir Mia, 72, Rubel, 25, Ripon Chandra Das, 30, Abdul Hakim, 36, Habib Mia, 36, Sharif Mia, 35.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bholachang Colony area and arrested them along with the liquor and cannabis.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Nabinagar PS in this connection.

Nabinagar PS OC Aminur Rashid confirmed the matter.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Members of Department of Narcotic Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with liquor in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Enam Hossain, 41, son of Acha Mahmud, a resident of Paikerchara area under Bhurungamari Upazila.

It is learnt that a team of Kurigram DNC conducted a drive in the house of Enam Hossain in Paikerchara area of the upazila and arrested Enam.

At that time, 45 bottles of liquor and Tk 2,60,500 in cash were also seized from his possession.

Abu Zafar, assistant director of Kurigram DNC, confirmed the drive.

Bhurungamari PS OC Alamgir Hossain said a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the detainee in this connection.

However, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.







