Manpower crisis hits Lalmohan Health Complex hard



Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex. photo: observer

Due to the manpower crisis, coming patients are facing serious disarray in the hospital. People from lower-income to middle-income group are coming to the hospital for treatment mostly.

In the case of diagnosis, on-duty doctors prescribe different tests including x-ray, ultra sonogram, and ECG. Then patients fall in disarray to have these done. But such testes cannot be possible to have done in the hospital due to technician crisis.

Machines of these tests worth Tk 50 crore are lying unused for several years.

It is being complained by knowledgeable quarters that negligence is noticed in appointing manpower in these vacated posts. So, the patients are paying because of this negligence.

After getting not such test acilities in the upazila, poor patients are going to private clinics and diagnostic centres at higher cost. In managing the high cost of different tests, they are taking loan.

Caesarean operation cannot be possible to do in the hospital because of the absence of expert gynaecologist. It is the same case in dental treatment.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of patients and their relatives said, there are no test facilities except for some small tests; but important tests are not done. "That is why we have to count extra money," they added. "So we demanded of the authorities concerned for ensuring test facilities."

Lalmohan Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Md Mizanur Rahman said, these problems were informed to the highest authorities concerned for several times. If necessary manpower is posted, these problems will get solved, he maintained.







