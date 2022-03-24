

9.5m draught foreign ships start arriving at Mongla Port

"After completion of capital dredging project at the outer bar of Mongla Port in December 2020, the MPA again witnessed 9.5m draught commercial ships", Deputy Secretary of the MPA Md Makruzzaman told The Daily Observer on Sunday.

He said, a 9.5m draught commercial ship carrying panama flag 'M V Markcurious' of Cosmos Agent anchored at the Mongla Port outer bar navigation channel at Harbaria-12 jetty carryng 35,000 ton coal on Sunday.

According to field sources, any commercial draft ship above 8.5 metre could not anchor at the port channel before completion of dredging.

A total of 119 squire kilometre dredging began in two sections of outer bar channel under the project. Foreign commercial draught ships of 8.5 metre to 9.5 metre has begun to arrive at the port through crossing outer bar after November 2020 during the dredging.

Deputy Secretary Makruzzaman said, Mongla Port witnessed anchorage of at least 970 foreign ships in 2020-2021 financial year breaking all previous records.

The ships are mostly contained car, coal, fertilizer cement clinker, LPG carrying vessels, ceramic materials, various raw materials and equipment of Rupur nuclear plant and railway line project, etc.

Later, navigation was reduced at Hiron Point area for heavy siltation during rainy season in 2021, said Deputy Secretary Makruzzaman, adding that obstacle was created to 8.5 metre above draft commercial ship from November 2021 to February 2022.

To tackle the situation, the MPA has taken steps to begin emergency dredging activities on January 9, 2022 which was completed on March 8, 2022. So, foreign ship anchoring enhances day by day, and a total of 70 foreign commercial ships arrived till March 20.

While talking with the Observer, Sheikh Fakhar Uddin, commander of Harbour master, said "MPA is committed to the government for regularising navigability of port channel."

Although 9.5 meter foreign commercial draught ships was not available for sometimes due to scarcity of navigation, the MPA has began emergency dredging activities to smooth it's plying as early as soon, he added.

The Mongla port has been playing a vital role in country's economic development since 2009 as some very important initiatives were take by the then government, said the commander.











