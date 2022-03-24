Four killed road mishaps in three dists

Four people have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Chapainawabganj, Munshiganj and Panchagarh, in two days.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A woman was killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Baiful, 55, wife of Bisarat Ali, a resident of Boalia Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit the woman in Benichak area on the Chaudala-Kansat Road in the afternoon while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case has been filed with Gomastapur Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gomastapur PS Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Monday.

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the upazila at night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said the man fell on the road after losing its control over the steering of his motorcycle in Dogachhi area adjacent to Dhaka-Mawa Highway at around 11pm, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Hasara Highway PS OC Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.

Earlier, a man was killed in a road accident in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Muktar Hossain, son Razzaque Bepari, a resident of Kamargaon area in the upazila. He was a retired army member.

Quoting locals, Sreenagar PS OC Aminul Islam said a truck hit a motorcycle in Kamargaon area at around 2pm, leaving the motorcycle rider Muktar dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A young man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Adar Hossain, 19, son of Azizur Rahman, a resident of Goalgachh Village under Banglabandha Union in the upazila.

The injured are: Abdul Maleque, 40, Payer Hossain, 17, and Hasan, 20. All of them are residents of Goalgachh area.

Police and local sources said Adar Hossain was driving a vehicle along with paddy-threshing machine in the evening. At one stage, the vehicle turned turtle after losing its control over the steering while giving side to a battery-run auto-rickshaw, which left Adar dead on the spot and three others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request.

Of the injured, Abdul Maleque was taken to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital while two others to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex.

Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident.











