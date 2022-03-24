

An awareness meeting on climate change, green climate fund and environmental activities of PKSF was held in the BDS hallroom in Barishal City on Monday. PKSF organized the programme in cooperation with Grameen Jano Unnayan Sangstha. Deputy Director of Local Government Department Shahidul Islam was present as chief guest while Chairman of the Department of Coastal Studies and Disaster Management in Barishal University Dr Hafiz Ashraful Haque presided over the meeting. Professor Dr Ahmed Parvez from the Department of Environmental Science in Patuakhali Science and Technology University also attended the programme. photo: observer