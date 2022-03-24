Rat menace haunts Boro farmers in Barishal

BARISHAL, Mar 23: Boro paddy fields in the district are getting affected due to rat attack, for which, farmers have fallen in disarray with their growing croplands.

Many farmers in Gerakul, Mahilarah, Hapania and Ashekathi areas of Gouranadi Upazila said, the rat attack has appeared alarmingly in Boro fields. Rats are cutting roots of plants; traps or other systems are not working to contain rats.

According to farmers, they are not getting any assistance or advice from local agriculture office.

Some farmers said, if the rat menace continues, yield is very likely to be affected. They demanded a coordinated imitative of rat-killing by the local agriculture department.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mamunur Rahman said, advice is being given to farmers in different ways about killing rats; for creating awareness among farmers, field-level sub-assistant agriculture officials have been instructed.

Farmers alleged, let alone advice, no agriculture official was seen in field.












