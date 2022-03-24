Video
Home Countryside

Two college students electrocuted in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Countryside Desk

KHULNA, Mar 23: Two young men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in Koyra and Dumuria upazilas of the district on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A college student was electrocuted in Koyra Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Devdas Mandol, son of Kalipada Mandol, a resident of Barbari Village under Uttar Bedkashi Union in the upazila. He was an honours second year student at a local         college.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Devdas came in contact with live electricity at around 8am while he was irrigating a paddy field nearby the house, which left him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Koyra Police Station (PS) Ibrahim Hossain and North Bedkashi Union Parishad Chairman Sardar Nurul Islam confirmed the incident.
Earlier, a young man was electrocuted in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Gopal Joardar, 17, son of Gouranga Joardar, a resident of Gajendrapur Village under Raghunathpur Union in the upazila. He was a college student at a local college.
Police and local sources said Gopal came in contact with live electricity at around 7:15pm while he was fixing the electric connection at the kitchen of the house, which left him critically injured.
Injured Gopal was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Dumuria PS OC Md Obaidur Rahman confirmed the incident.


